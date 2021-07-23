Keeping my head out of the clouds

I’m not quite sure why I don’t really remember the event. I was almost 8 years old, so I can’t claim age as the reason. After all, some people claim to have memories from when they were as young as 2 or 3. I won’t get into whether I believe this. It doesn’t really matter because I do believe that a person is definitely capable of memories from her 7-year-old self’s life.
The event is Americans landing on the moon. It happened in July 1969, and I only know this because I looked it up online.
It’s not that I don’t remember it at all. I vaguely remember people talking about it — and vaguely remember wondering what the big deal was. It wasn’t anything I was interested in doing. Go to the moon? I’d rather go to the beach. And why would it be a big deal that we landed on a place that looked completely barren and uninviting? If you’re going to spend the time and money to travel, wouldn’t you want to go somewhere that has scenery going for it?
Since then, my opinion hasn’t changed much. I’m older now, though, so my thoughts head more toward the cost of going into space — and how all of that money could do a lot more good here on Earth. Our country is trillions of dollars in debt, but the space program gets funded to the tune of more than $20 billion a year. That’s billion. Can anyone even really imagine what that amount is?
Two people who can do so easily are Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, both billionaires and both recent space travelers. Each has a space-flight company, and each traveled aboard his own rocket ship this month. Branson and Bezos traveled 50 and 62 miles upward, respectively, each traversing a line considered the boundary of space by some organization.
The space flights were years in the making — about two decades’ worth of development for each company. The flights were mere minutes, at least in terms of time spent in actual space. The cost was astronomical.
However, I don’t begrudge this for the millionaires. They earned their money, and they can spend it however they like. (I do begrudge the U.S. space program money, as part of it is my taxpayer money.)
And both have sold tickets for future flights — at an astronomical price — so I get why Bezos and Branson have invested in such companies. (Bezos claims that he wants to save Earth by moving industry to space, but the environmental cost of continually going to space to build and then access industry there does not sound like an Earth-friendly idea to me.)
I just don’t get it in terms of other people, that’s all. Why would people buy tickets? If you want to go on a trip and you’re spending lots of money, don’t you want to see natural wonders, visit restaurants, experience culture? At this point, none of that will be happening on a space flight. You’d be better off spending money on a metro ticket and hopping a ride from one stop to the next if you just want to experience movement for a few minutes.
I’m sure that many people would accuse me of being shortsighted. Space is the final frontier, they would say. Space is the future, they would say. There is a thrill in exploring the unknown, they would say.
Perhaps those people are right. But hindsight is, as the saying goes, 20/20; and in hindsight, I think my 7-year-old self was pretty savvy.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.