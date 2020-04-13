Keeping busy

Throughout the time I’ve been at home, I’ve kept myself busy with various activities. These include things that I maybe hadn’t had time to spend very much time on in the past. I enjoy passing the time with things like playing my guitar, baking, going on walks, and playing games with my siblings. Social media has been neutral for me so far. I like using it to stay in touch with my friends, but I often find myself wasting a lot of time on it. One thing that I’ve picked up on though is that there is a lot of time in the day. You aren’t in any hurry to be anywhere or get anything done. I have learned not to multitask or rush through anything, but instead take my time, enjoy things, and make sure I do them right the first time.

School has been kind of odd so far. It’s been really different not having any structure throughout our days. Personally, I feel like I’m less productive than what I would be at school due to the lack of specific time set for each class. Being home also makes it feel a lot like vacation and makes it hard to find the motivation to get things done. I do feel though that without the distractions of other students, I do tend to get my work done faster. Hopefully as more schoolwork is assigned, we can develop a schedule that helps these times feel less like a vacation and more like a time for schoolwork.

Tags

In other news

Unfortunately no lounging around

Even for those who live under a rock, I think it’s safe to say that every person in America, and around the globe has been affected by COVID-19. Students are out of school, businesses have been forced to close their doors, and employees have lost their jobs. Since school has been temporarily…

A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family …

Learning new things in quarantine

It is currently day nine, of unknown, of being quarantined in my home with my family. It has been fun, frustrating, and boring. While the school is assigning us online classes, I still find myself with a lot of free time. I have been running, cleaning, cooking and reading. The only way to de…

Keeping busy

Throughout the time I’ve been at home, I’ve kept myself busy with various activities. These include things that I maybe hadn’t had time to spend very much time on in the past. I enjoy passing the time with things like playing my guitar, baking, going on walks, and playing games with my sibli…

A day in the life in quarantine

Many kids my age are suffering from boredom right now. While I miss my friends, my mildly-introverted self is actually kind of enjoying this break from the rest of the world, and I’ve been able to focus on a lot of things I haven’t had time for lately. Here’s a breakdown of what I did today,…

More time cooking

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, almost all of our lives have been disrupted in one way or another. The disruption, in my situation, is not being able to attend high school and participate in extracurriculars. Although this is a large change in my schedule, I am doing the best I can to …