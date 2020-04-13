Keeping busy

Throughout the time I’ve been at home, I’ve kept myself busy with various activities. These include things that I maybe hadn’t had time to spend very much time on in the past. I enjoy passing the time with things like playing my guitar, baking, going on walks, and playing games with my siblings. Social media has been neutral for me so far. I like using it to stay in touch with my friends, but I often find myself wasting a lot of time on it. One thing that I’ve picked up on though is that there is a lot of time in the day. You aren’t in any hurry to be anywhere or get anything done. I have learned not to multitask or rush through anything, but instead take my time, enjoy things, and make sure I do them right the first time.
School has been kind of odd so far. It’s been really different not having any structure throughout our days. Personally, I feel like I’m less productive than what I would be at school due to the lack of specific time set for each class. Being home also makes it feel a lot like vacation and makes it hard to find the motivation to get things done. I do feel though that without the distractions of other students, I do tend to get my work done faster. Hopefully as more schoolwork is assigned, we can develop a schedule that helps these times feel less like a vacation and more like a time for schoolwork.