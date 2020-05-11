Keeping busy or keeping bored?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been social distancing/in quarantine for thirty-one days now and it’s been the most frustrating thirty-one days I’ve had in my life. Frustrating because I’ve had almost nothing to do. Did you catch how I said I almost had nothing to do? Well I still do a lot of things during quarantine.
The first thing I’ve been doing is watching so many different things on various apps like Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube. If you read my last article, I said that I was trying to limit social media but that didn’t really happen. So, let me give you some show recommendations to watch if you are bored in the house and desperately want to watch something. First is Disney Plus and what I’ve been watching. First, I finished Boys Meets World within a week. I’ve also watched so many Disney movies with it being Disney related app. The movies I’ve watched are: All of the “High School Musicals” in order, “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen 2,” “Lady and the Tramp” live action and animated, and “Up,” yes I cried at the end of “Toy Story 4” and at the beginning of “Up” like a normal person.
Currently I’m watching “Phineas and Ferb” and when I mean currently, I mean that I’ve been watching it since yesterday I’m already on season two and I’m watching it now. Next all the Netflix shows I’ve been watching I’ve been watching the “Politician” which is a really good show with my favorite Broadway actor Ben Plat. The show is about his character Payton running for school president and his desire to become President of the United States. One show I’ve watched that I assume almost a lot of people in the U.S. has watched by now is “Tiger King.”
“Tiger King” is about Joe Exotics “zoo” if you want to call it that. I can’t really explain what it’s about all I can say is google it or better yet Netflix it. If you are into very overdramatic shows about really weird people watch “Tiger King” but fair warning it’s a little rough in some spots. As I was looking at Netflix, I found another show to watch already.
The last thing I’ve been watching is a bunch of YouTube. The first thing I’ve been watching on YouTube is Jenna Marbles who is possibly the funniest human on the internet with videos such as “Painting Denim Jackets,” “Trying to Blow Bubbles With My Hair,” “Bunny’s 4th Birthday” and “Getting Ready With Me To Go Nowhere.”
I’ve also been watching so many people play Minecraft. Most of the time I fall asleep to them playing because it’s super relaxing. The last thing that I’ve watched is live animal cameras from zoos or aquariums. If any aquarium has a shark camera, I will spend a lot of my time just watching sharks swim around. My mom has been watching a wildlife camera that someone set up in their backyard and every night she shows me the possums that show up because I also really like possums.
Next is what I do while watching Netflix, YouTube, or Disney Plus because I have to be always be doing something while watching videos. Sometimes if I’m watching a movie I’ll focus on it. If I’m watching YouTube, I’ll scroll on social media whether it’s Twitter or Instagram. Sometimes when I’m watching YouTube, I’ll work on my cross-stitching which has one full panel finished. The last thing I do while watching YouTube is nap. Yes, during quarantine, I do the stereotypical quarantine thing. Napping is great when you stay up all night watching TikTok. Napping is also great when you feel super sad during quarantine especially when you have a giant stuffed shark like I have to cuddle with when you sleep.
During watching Netflix and Disney Plus I mainly work on school or even write these articles and once again I cross-stich a lot while watching shows. My mom and I also have been watching “Tiger King” together. I organize my desk or bookcase while watching stuff but to be honest both are messy currently. My desk is fully of cross-stitching thread and my bookcase is just cluttered.
Speaking of schoolwork school has finally started for me so that means classes until eleven and schoolwork to follow those classes. My American history class is on Monday’s and Wednesday’s at 9:30 and all classes are thirty minutes long. On Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, I have algebra 2 at 8 a.m., English at 9:30 a.m. and anatomy and physiology at 10:15 a.m. All the classes are held over Zoom meetings except my anatomy and physiology where we are emailed the assignments which I highly prefer over the zoom classes.
Online school is hard and frustrating and waking up for school is harder now that we don’t go to physical school. The homework is easier than normal homework. I have a college class that I take along with regular schoolwork and it’s also American history and it’s super easy and almost on the same track as my high school American history class. The Zoom classes aren’t hard in any way, but after I’m done with them, I nap. Sometimes the programs to turn in our homework are buggy and don’t work and that’s the only real problem I have with online class, other than math, but math is hard no matter what.
I’ve been doing a lot of other things during quarantine like baking goodies and bread, scrolling on Amazon for no reason and helping my mom with some chores. Mostly what I’ve been doing is trying to survive isolation without going crazy.