Keep your eyes open while walking in your yard

Last week I was carrying a full watering can across the lawn when I felt a stick flip onto my sandal up to my ankle. I kicked it off, thinking it was a softish stick. I turned and saw that it wasn’t a stick at all but a 3-foot-long snake. It writhed on the grass a bit, not liking to be scooped up by my foot then kicked off and stepped on.
I’ve since stayed off the lawn and carry the watering can on a longer route. There’s no way I want a snake to possibly get entangled in my sandal. I’m not sure I would get over that very soon.
It’s been a while since I’ve seen a snake on our farm. There was one in our rhubarb plants one summer that I saw while mowing. Before that, 4-year-old Matt had told me there was a big snake in the driveway. I looked and reassured him it was a big stick but he insisted and I followed him to see a large bull snake slide across the gravel. That was 18 years ago.
I was hoping this snake sighting was an isolated occurrence but apparently it’s not. People across the state are seeing snakes where they haven’t before. Experts blame it on the drought. Snakes like to eat mice and there are less mice because there are less seeds because there are less healthy plants because there is less rain.
As snakes have to look for more food, they’re getting braver and traveling farther away from their normal hangouts. The snake around my ankle was probably hungry and just out looking for a snack which doesn’t really make me feel much better.
Luckily, we don’t have to worry about the majority of Nebraska snakes being dangerous. None of them are going to take a bite out of any toes. There are, of course, the prairie rattlesnake and the copperhead — both of which have venomous bites that can kill you. The copperhead is only found in Richardson and Gage counties. The prairie rattlesnake, however, can be found about anywhere in the western half of the state. Hopefully, they’re not headed east looking for mice.
Poisonous or not, most people don’t like to come upon snakes in their yard and it sounds like the only way to deter them is to not provide stacks of wood and debris for them to live in. Other than that, they’ll go where they want.
So you may want to keep an eye to the ground when you’re walking for the rest of the summer — there are snakes you might find around your ankle.