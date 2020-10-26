Keep the memories going

“Trick or treat.” What? You’re telling me the CDC is recommending that people shouldn’t partake in trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19? Trick or treating has been around since 1927 and this activity for young children should not be put on hold because of COVID-19. This activity is a very exciting and memorable time for children all over the country. Personally, those years are memories that will always stick with me. Those memories make me wish I were a kid again and be able to get all dressed up in my favorite princess costume or favorite movie character and go around and get candy from the people in my hometown.
Don’t get me wrong, I do understand the seriousness of COVID-19, but there are ways trick or treating can still work despite the virus. One alternative is when the people are passing out the candy, they can wear masks and gloves if they feel it is necessary. If they wish not to even come in contact with the kids, they can do an alternative that is used even without COVID-19 and just leave a bowl outside to still give happiness to children.
Do I believe that people will heed to these recommendations? Everyone has their own opinion of this virus, so depending on the parent will determine if their kid will be partaking in trick-or-treating or not.
Yes, Halloween is of course so much more than trick or treating, but for young children, what is Halloween without it?