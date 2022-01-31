The new year has begun, and new year’s resolutions are intact; well, some. In my opinion, new year’s resolutions are a set-up for disappointment. Resolutions are usually extreme; therefore, they are hard to keep up with. When a person sets a resolution to go to the gym five days a week when they don’t even go now, five days can be a big commitment. Starting with two or three days would be more beneficial because the obligation won’t be as big.
I rarely set new year’s resolutions because I don’t want to be disappointed if I don’t follow through. Additionally, the beginning of the new year is not a big deal to me. I wake up feeling the same as I did the day before. I’m not a “new me.”
However, if I were to begin a year with resolutions, I would start with something small like making my bed. This way the task isn’t a huge commitment and, if I fail, it’s not as disappointing. Maybe, as I get older, different resolutions will become more appealing, but as of now, I believe that new year’s resolutions don’t really work.
There are certain goals I work toward every year, such as getting good grades, keeping my room clean and becoming more productive. With these goals, my effort to achieve them differs throughout the year. My room might be clean in the spring and summer, but in the winter and fall, it’s a disaster. This is different from a new year’s resolution because I work at it all year, and there isn’t a “strong start” at the beginning of the year. On the contrary, new year’s resolutions start off strong and decline as the year progresses.
All in all, new year’s resolutions may be helpful for some people, but I’ve never had much luck with them. It is always entertaining to see how many people are at the gym the first few weeks of the new year, and then, they start to fizzle out as weeks continue. With a new year, there come new adventures and opportunities, and I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for me.