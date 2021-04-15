Kearney survived the Panthers’ aggressive start, got the lead, and then turned to its defense.
The Bearcats’ strategy worked well enough to earn a 3-1 victory over Norfolk in a game that coach Joe Myers felt was pivotal in his team’s district seeding position.
“When you go up a goal you should be able to finish it off, but we made silly mistakes and didn’t take advantage of the chances that we got,” Myers said. “I knew we would create more chances than them; they play like that--they kick the ball down the field to their two forwards and hope they get two or three chances because you make a mistake, then they play defense. And that’s what happened.”
Kearney withstood eight quality opportunities by the Panthers early in the game, and Norfolk tallied just one goal--a shot from the left side on a rebound that Arturo Castro tucked neatly inside the left post for a 1-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the first half.
But 40 seconds later the Bearcats tied the score when a deflected ball presented Ashton Calcaterra with an opening and the junior buried the shot from directly in front of the goal.
However, Kearney wasn’t finished, and Ryland Garrett lined a throw in by teammate James Dakan past Norfolk keeper Andrew Cudmore with just six seconds remaining before intermission.
In the second half, the Bearcats turned to defense to protest its 2-1 advantage. Kearney’s ‘pack it in’ strategy, and the efforts of freshman keeper, Nathan Hibberd--who recorded 7 second-half saves on 10 shot attempts by the Panthers--kept Norfolk off the scoreboard the rest of the game.
“That goal right before half was a killer for us trying to fight back from a goal down,” Myers said. “They packed their defense in a lot more; I knew that was their game; I would have done the same thing.”
Kearney got an insurance goal 15 minutes into the second half as well, a penalty kick by Garrett from in front of the goal after a Norfolk foul was ruled to be inside the 18-yard box.
“It was not a necessary foul; if anything, we should have made the foul 40 yards out,” Myers said. “That’s one of the things our players haven’t learned yet--there’s a place in the game for fouling, but it’s not around the 18.”
Garrett’s goal created the game’s 3-1 final score and, while the Bearcats improve to 6-4, the Panthers’ record slips to 6-5--with the schedule moving toward the final games of the regular season.
“This was a tough loss, because psychologically, going into the last week of the regular season it was a worst-case scenario,” Myers said. “We play Fremont on Monday and Lincoln Southeast in a makeup game on Saturday. Hopefully the kids bounce back; I think we need to win at least one of these next two to have a chance at being a No. 3-seed.”
Kearney 3, Norfolk 1
Goals: (K) Ashton Calcaterra, Ryland Garrett (2); (N) Arturo Castro.
Assists: (K) James Dakan,