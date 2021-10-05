The Norfolk High volleyball team came from behind in each of the first two sets to earn a 2-0 lead, but ultimately fell to Kearney three-sets-to-two in what was the season’s rubber match between the teams.
“I loved (our team’s) energy, loved their effort, loved the battle--it was a great match. Kearney brought it tough the whole night,” Panthers coach Dave Hepner said. “I’m super proud of our girls and really pleased with a lot of things, but at crunch time we did not finish, and that was ultimately the difference in the game--they did, and we didn’t.”
Norfolk, which slips to 13-10, recorded its two-set win over the 12-16 Bearcats early in the season, while Kearney got its victory over the Panthers last week--also in two sets.
In Tuesday night’s matchup, the teams battled evenly throughout the first two sets, with the Panthers coming from behind to win both, and a determined Kearney squad cruised to a 25-18 victory in the third.
After a marathon-like fourth set, which the Bearcats won 37-35, Kearney secured the match by winning the fifth set tie-breaker.
“Eight service errors in the fourth set--that’s what it is, right there,” Hepner said. “Eight service errors, and we had every chance to win it.”
“Kearney is a team who hasn’t won a lot, but they’re still finding ways to win,” he said. “Until we figure that out, it’s going to be a tough row to hoe.”
Kearney broke free from a tie at 5-5 to take a lead that would grow no larger than six points, at 14-8, before Norfolk took over at 17-16 following a Cameryn Skiff block and a Tessa Gall kill.
The Panthers would not relinquish the advantage--although Kearney forged ties at 24, 25, and 26--and sealed the 28-26 first-set win on another Gall kill and a Bearcats attack error.
The teams basically repeated the script in the second set as Kearney pulled away to lead its largest lead of the set at 17-12 following a Norfolk hitting error.
But a point on a deep tip by Lauren Hinrichs began a flurry of points by the Panthers--including an ace serve by Tasha Eisenhauer, a kill and a block by Gall--which ended with a block by Hinrichs that tied the game at 17-all.
Kearney retook the lead briefly at 19-18 but, with the help of two blocks and three kills from Carly Ries as well as an ace serve by Carlie Streich, Norfolk outscored the Bearcats 7-2 down the stretch to win the second set 25-21.
Kearney breezed to a 25-18 victory in the third set, leading by as many as 10 points at 19-9 and 23-13 along the way.
“We were behind in almost every set,” Hepner said. “Just one of those deals; Kearney is not going to lay down for us. They always bring good effort and good energy. It’s a good rivalry.”
In a degree of role-reversal, the Panthers led much of the fourth set--despite four tie scores--but the Bearcats earned the advantage at 16-15 and still led 21-20 before a series of set-point opportunities came Norfolk’s way; however, the Panthers didn’t finish the task.
Finally, after a kill by Analise Luke tied the score at 35-35, Kearney forced a fifth set on an ace serve by Luke and a kill from Franzen.
A kill and a block on consecutive plays by Skiff, along with a kill by Gall, had Norfolk leading 3-2 in the decisive set, but Tatum Rusher’s kill and a Norfolk attack error gave the Bearcats the lead at 4-3, and Kearney dominated play the rest of the way--racking up kills from Luke in the middle of the floor on three straight chances, as well as ace serves from Rusher and Luke, then finalizing the 15-7 win on three more Franzen kills.
“We just had no answer for Franzen in that final set; she just went off,” Hepner said. “They hurt us in the middle over and over again; that’s one of the areas we have to get better at.”
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ final kill was by Gall with Norfolk trailing 5-4.
“They got aggressive in that fifth set; we tipped, we rolled, we were out of system,” Hepner said. “They outplayed us in every aspect in the fifth set, but until that point I thought it was a great, evenly-matched game.”
Gall’s all-round play led Norfolk with 21 kills, 17 digs, and teamed with Skiff on four block assists. Ries added 20 kills, while Erin Schwanebeck accumulated 52 digs. Streich and Eisenhauer contributed 30 and 15 assists, respectively, and each totaled three ace serves. Eisenhauer also had 17 digs.
“It’s on us to clean up the service errors and things like that in crunch time,” Hepner said. “We’ll keep working.”
Kearney (12-16) defeats Norfolk (13-10) 26-28, 21-25, 25-18, 37-35, 15-7