The Norfolk Auto Center Seniors were swept in a doubleheader by Kearney Runza and saw their losing streak extended to seven games.
Norfolk lost game one 4-2 and game two 5-4 on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park baseball field.
In the first game, Norfolk got the early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Kearney Runza was able to get to starting pitcher Ethan Synovec and scored five unanswered runs.
Norfolk's first run came from an RBI single to left field from Anden Schold to score Synovec from third base and advance Carter Ramaekers to third base.
Ramaekers then scored from third base as Carson Anderson hit a single to left field. Schold also tried to score from second base on the play but he was thrown out at home.
Synovec held Kearney Runza scoreless until the fourth inning. Synovec gave up three runs in the fourth as Norfolk lost the lead.
"In Norfolk baseball, if you look back, there is one inning that gets us, and we can't recover form that," coach Tom Sullivan said. "We have been talking about it for years with these guys to say, 'We can't have that inning. We are going to stop talking about that inning.' If we can stop that bad inning, we can win baseball games."
Kearney Runza scored two more runs in the fifth inning off of Synovec.
Facing a 5-2 deficit after the fifth inning, Norfolk was unable to produce any runs.
Sullivan said the difference offensively after not scoring any more runs after the first inning was too many pop fly outs.
"We got to do a better job hitting and we got to do a better job at having line-drive swings and getting base hits, not necessarily swinging for the fences," he said. "I feel like we do that, and that puts us in those positions of popping out and stuff."
After the fifth inning, Sullivan relieved Synovec and put Jace Mohr on the mound.
Norfolk got the first lead of the second game again, but Kearney Runza scored four unanswered runs to go ahead 4-1.
Norfolk fought back in the seventh inning with two outs with three straight triples to shorten the deficit to 4-3, but a line-drive fly out to center field ended the game as Norfolk suffered its seventh straight loss to drop to 5-10 on the season.
"Everybody it seems like we have played, whether it's the top or bottom of the inning, they seem to always get on, put pressure on us and score, and it ends up that way," Sullivan said. "One of the things we have been talking about is we have got to figure out a way to get on the board first, and we did that today. We got to figure out a way to continue pushing. We got to do better as the game goes."
Norfolk starting pitcher Kyle Liewer held Kearney Runza scoreless through the first three innings but gave up one run in the fourth inning to give up the 1-0 lead. Kearney scored three more in the fifth inning.
"I feel like I may have left (Liewer) in one or two batter too long," Sullivan said. "We ended up getting two outs, but I think he walked three guys in a row. I needed to get through that inning because I didn't know what we had left (in the bullpen).
"He was tired. It was the most pitches he had thrown this year. He did a great job; I think I just left him in an inning too long."
Schold pitched the sixth and seventh innings for Norfolk.
Being down 4-1 with two outs and the bases empty in the seventh inning, Norfolk got three straight doubles to give itself a chance with the tying run on second base, but a well hit line-drive pop out to left-center field ended the gameayb. Maybe a few more inches to the left and it could have dropped to tie the game.
"That speaks volumes and that's kind of what we have been talking about," Sullivan said. "We have had a few games recently where we have lost in the last inning.
"So, we have talked about how we need to close out the game and how we need to be in it until the last out. We did that today. We came really close there, and I am proud of the guys for not giving up."
Despite being swept in the doubleheader and now on a seven-game losing streak, Sullivan said the positives of not giving up and getting the first lead of the game are good improvements that this team can build on.
"This game was better," Sullivan said. "We fought. They made the plays to get out of the (seventh) inning. They brought the new pitcher in. They did all the things they needed to do.
"Our speeches have been about finishing games. I think we did a good job at finishing. We just need to start that earlier. We can't wait till the end. Even though we lost today to a good Kearney team, I think we made a step forward."
First game
Norfolk 200 000 0 -- 2 6 1
Kearney 000 320 x -- 5 6 0
WP: J. Hansen. LP: E. Synovec. 2B: (N) C. Ramaekers; (K) B. Anderson. 3B: (K) K. Lee. HR: (K) N. Smith
Second game
Kearney 000 130 0 -- 4 8 1
Norfolk 001 000 2 -- 3 5 0
WP: Q. Foster. LP: K. Liewer. 2B: (K) J. Hansen; (N) J. Borgmann, J. Mohr.