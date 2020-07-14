Kearney Post 52 shutout the Norfolk Juniors

TheNorfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team couldn’t get a run on the board in the doubleheader against Kearney Post 52 on Tuesday afternoon, as they lost 2-0 and 11-0, in five innings.
Norfolk came into the week after finishing runner-up in the Millard Sox tournament in Omaha this past weekend, but they couldn’t keep the momentum going as the fell twice to Kearney.
“We competed pretty well this weekend and had great effort overall,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills said. “We were in that first game from start to finish. The hits that we needed didn’t come at the right time.”
In the opening game on Tuesday, there was a good old-fashioned pitchers duel.
Lefthander Shawn Barrett was cruising on the mound for Norfolk.
Barrett had one strikeout and he didn’t allow a Kearney hit until the seventh inning.
“Their pitcher did a great job,” Kearney coach Matt Connot said. “He kept us completely off-balanced and he did a nice job.”
Kearney was able to breakup the perfect game and loaded the bases in the fourth inning but they weren’t able to scrap a run across the board as the inning ended with a groundout to the shortstop Kyle Liewer.
In the fifth inning, Kearney’s Riley Miller reached base via a walk, stole second base, moved to third on a groundout to the third baseman and then scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly out to the centerfielder hit by Max Myers.
Two innings later Kearney extended the lead to 2-0 when Peyton Larson singled up the middle and later scored on an infield single by Jais Gappa.
“Luckily we were able to scratch two runs without really doing anything offensively,” Cannot said.
Barrett went the distance for Norfolk as he gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while the defense behind him had zero errors.
“Shawn is a crafty lefty — he went out there and got outs,” Mills said. “Shawn kept us in the game and he gave us a change to win.”
Barrett’s counterpart, Scout Simmons was also dealing on the mound as he shut down Norfolk bats.
Simmons pitched six and two-thirds of shutout baseball as he had eight strikeouts and allowed three hits.
“He locates really well and can throw three pitches for strikes,” Cannot said.
Brodie Arnold came in for relief and sealed the deal with the final out of the game for Kearney.
“I thought our bats were going to come alive in the game,” Mills said. “We have to give credit to Kearney – they are no slouch in the state of Nebraska. They always come to play.”
Braden Lammers, Carson Anderson and Evan Harper were the lone Norfolk hitters who were able to reach base on singles.
In game two, Kearney jumped out to an early 8-0 lead through the first three innings and then on the defensive side, they didn’t allow a hit in the 11-0 shutout.
Kearney’s pitcher Dawson Stutz mowed down the Norfolk hitters as he had seven strikeouts, walked two batters and allowed zero hits.
“Both of our pitchers today did a nice job—can’t really complain about two shutouts,” Cannot said. “Dawson is primarily a reliever and we wanted to save our starters for games later this week. So we threw in Dawson as a spot start and He also did a nice job.”
On the other side, Norfolk’s Jack Borgmann was able to strikeout three Kearney hitters, but he walked three and hit two.
Borgmann lasted two and two-third innings, and then Anderson, Harper and Liewer all saw action on the mound for Norfolk.
Kearney was able to score three more runs in the fifth inning and ended the game.
The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors will take the field again for one game at Pierce at 5:30 on Thursday night and then they will host Lincoln Southwest for a doubleheader on Saturday. Kearney Post 52 will travel to Millard South for a doubleheader on Friday and then they will host Lincoln Southeast on Saturday for another doubleheader.
“Pierce will give us their best shot. We’ll need to be able to show up and hit like we’re supposed to,” Mills said.
Game 1
Kearney 000 001 1 — 2 2 1
Norfolk 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
WP: Simmons; LP: Barrett.
Game 2
Kearney 026 03X X — 11 10 0
Norfolk 000 00X X — 0 0 1
WP: Stutz; LP: Borgmann; 2B: Kearney, Rehtus.