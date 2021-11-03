Kearney Catholic eliminates Pierce in C1

LINCOLN — Pierce's first trip to the state volleyball tournament since 2003 came to an abrupt end Wednesday as the Bluejays fell to top-seeded Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17, in the opening round of the Class C1 bracket at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Kearney Catholic's a great team," Pierce coach Zach Weber said. "They obviously have a lot of firepower up front, and they do a great job of shot placement."
Before the match, Weber said his team needed to be in-system more than Kearney Catholic and that if that wasn't the case, the Stars' all-state outside hitter, Ashley Keck, would have a big afternoon.
Keck finished with a match-high 22 kills.
Weber said the Bluejays had difficulty setting up the block. "They do a great job of making reads and hitting sharp angles that we weren't getting touches on," he said. "Then it becomes a front-row player versus a back-row player and, most of the time, a front-row player's going to win that."
Pierce scored the first point of the match via a Kearney Catholic attack error, but the Stars scored the next eight, a run that included three Keck kills and three Josie Denney ace serves.
"They serve just awesome," Weber said. "They hit their spots, and they mixed up tempo. That's as tough a serve as we've seen all year long, and they serve-receive well."
The Bluejays didn't back down and outscored Kearney Catholic 9-4 to pull within two at 12-10. But that's as close as they would get.
The Stars led 24-15 before Piece fought off four set points that included kills by Brielle Unseld and Jaya Wachholtz, but Keck finally fired home a kill from the back row to give Kearney Catholic the first set 24-19.
"We did well in spurts but not as consistently as they did," Weber said.
Pierce led the second set 1-0, but that was it. The Stars tied it on a Bluejay service error, took the lead on another Keck kill and never trailed again.
The Bluejays weren't able to put together more than a 2-0 run the rest of the way but still stayed within striking distance. Maggie Painter's kill pulled them within four at 20-16.
But Margaret Haarberg's kill triggered a 5-0 run for Kearney Catholic. Haarberg's ace serve finished it off at 25-16.
"They were on the net all night just sort of teeing off on us, and we were running around, scrambling. We were fighting like crazy, but we never really got ourselves in-system," Weber said.
The Stars and Bluejays traded points early in the third set. A Kearney Catholic attack error pulled Pierce to within one at 10-9.
Then the wheels fell off for the Bluejays. A Haarberg kill began an 8-0 run for the Stars, and Pierce was never able to recover.
A Pierce net violation on match point ended it at 25-17.
Despite the loss, Weber said his young team learned a lot from the experience.
“The difference between our two teams lies in the small details," Weber said. "It lies in their attention to detail in serve and serve-receive. We have a lot of firepower, but what got us today was the small details: Executing, ball control, serve-receive, serve, all of that stuff is really where the difference is.
"I hope the young players will take away the importance of those small details, and I really hope to be a team like that next year."
Three players who won't be returning next year are seniors Kennedy Warneke and Elly and Jozy Piper.
"This season was very special," Warneke said. "This game didn't go the way we wanted, but at least we made it down to state and accomplished our goal."
Elly Piper, who, along with her sister, transferred from Norfolk Catholic to Pierce for her senior year, said she and her teammates can't hang their heads. "We did some great things for Pierce, and I was just so happy to be part of this team."
Jozy Piper said she'll have fond memories of this season. "Every day I couldn't help but go to practice with a smile and come home with a smile," she said.
Meanwhile, Weber said he feels good about what the Bluejays have coming back but will always have a place in his heart for the seniors. "Morgan Moeller is as good as they come at the libero position. Brielle Unseld (setter) has been a three-year starter for us. Maggie Painter, Jaya Wachholtz up front are going to be huge for us.
"But the senior class has done a great job of making it fun. They've created a culture in the locker room, and the gym has been one of positivity, very supportive of their teammates. They made it fun to come to practice every day.
"That's something I hope created a lasting impression. I hope that's something the younger kids will carry on into the next season."
Class C1 first round
KEARNEY CATHOLIC defeats PIERCE 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.
PIERCE (27-6): Kayla Knox 1d; Jaya Wachholtz 7k; Kennedy Warneke 3k, 6d; Brielle Unseld 2k, 2b, 8d, 20s; Morgan Moeller 1a, 19d, 2s; Maggie Painter 5k, 1b, 8d; Elly Piper 4k; Jozy Piper 3k.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC (32-4): Margaret Haarberg 7k, 1b, 5a, 4d, 1s; Ashley Keck 22k, 1b, 1a, 14d, 1s; Jenna Kruse 1k, 10d, 2s; Josie Denney 4a, 6d, 2s; Aibrey Mandernach 1k, 1b; Maleigha Johnson 3d; Sydney Conner 4k, 1a, 4d 31s; Callie Squires 5k, 4d.