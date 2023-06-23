HARTINGTON — Laney Kathol’s final performance as an athlete at Hartington Cedar Catholic seemed like the perfect sendoff.
After excelling in three sports during her time in Trojans uniforms, Kathol anchored the 4x400 relay team to a second consecutive gold medal at the Class C state track and field meet. And that came in a time that was just .64 of a second away from the class record set by Lincoln Christian in 1991.
“It meant everything,” Kathol said of that win. “It was super fun to do it with the girls and super cool to represent Cedar in that way and go out with a bang.”
It was just one final highlight from a four-year span full of them.
During her senior year, Kathol took her performance to another level. She led Cedar Catholic to a Class D1 championship in volleyball, helped the basketball team finish third and collected three medals at the state track meet.
For her performance, Kathol has been selected as the Daily News’ girls athlete of the year.
Cedar Catholic track and field coach Chad Cattau said Kathol’s final race was a great way for her to go out.
“I was so excited for her and the other girls on that relay team,” he said. “I never even had a thought of breaking a state record and they were extremely close to doing that so I am just glad that was her final event as a high school athlete for Cedar Catholic.
“She has worked extremely hard in her career to put herself in a position to be successful, so for her to end it with a state championship race, it just makes for a perfect ending.”
KATHOL’S LOVE of sports helps keep her schedule hectic, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’ve always loved sports,” she said. “I’ve always done a variety of them since I was little, but around my freshman year I really started taking them seriously and started enjoying them a lot.”
Volleyball coach Denae Buss arrived at Cedar Catholic when Kathol was a fourth grader, and she saw her potential right away while giving volleyball lessons. And Kathol continued to develop.
“When she got into junior high, you could see the potential with the ‘go-get-it’ attitude,” Buss said. “You could tell this kid’s going to work on this and she’s really going to strive to improve.”
In junior high, Buss noticed the connection Kathol had with setter Meredith McGregor. That duo played a huge part in this year’s championship run.
So did Kathol’s determination to keep improving. She entered the starting rotation as a freshman with Buss stressing that she didn’t need to feel any pressure. She just needed to focus on getting the team blocks.
That role expanded throughout her career, especially as a senior.
“She changed her position from the year before,” Buss said. “She was a middle before, and halfway through the last season we decided to put her on the outside. Then this year she played six rotations, so she played in the back row, too, which she had never done before.
“I think she brings the level of competitiveness up, and she’s very athletic. Her leadership on the floor helps the team keep pushing toward its goals, which was very beneficial for us.”
Kathol averaged 4.9 kills per set with a kill percentage of .466. She was second on the team in ace serves and third in blocks and digs.
“I just knew my role would be a little bit bigger stepping into senior year, so I had a lot of determination to learn different positions, especially passing, which I wasn’t as comfortable doing,” Kathol said. “Coming into the gym every day and giving it my all showed the girls how to do the same.
“I really grew my leadership roles, but having God beside me had a lot to do with it. Having that good relationship with him, I was able to fight through the ups and downs of the season, which resulted in a very good outcome.”
Buss said Kathol’s willingness to do whatever is best for the team — such as the switch from middle to outside — set a great example.
“She accepted what she could control,” she said. “Being in the middle, you get the pretty sets. When you’re on the outside, you get a whole bunch of junk. You do the best with what you’ve got and then turn around and keep cheering your team on.”
Kathol had a knack of taking over and getting Cedar Catholic a big kill when it most needed it. That was true in the state tournament when the Trojans overcame a 2-0 deficit against Cambridge in the first round and then won a five-set battle against Norfolk Catholic in those teams’ fourth meeting of the season in the championship match.
“I think everybody kind of understood when it got tough, we were going to send it high outside and let her do her thing,” Buss said. “A lot of other girls stepped up, and we had a fantastic season, but to have such a high-level player on your team really helps you out.”
Kathol said it was especially rewarding to win the championship with McGregor.
“We just worked really hard,” she said. “We played together since fifth grade, so being able to finish that with her and have her by my side and finish it meant everything. We’ll be able to talk about it for years to come.”
KATHOL PROVED to be a tough matchup on the basketball court, too.
How do you defend a 6-footer who can handle the ball?
She helped Cedar Catholic make its run to the state semifinals by averaging 7.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 blocks.
Still, there was disappointment that the Trojans just missed out on another championship game appearance.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Kathol said. “It was a really hard second game at state (against eventual state champion Centura), but I felt like I grew a lot that season. My dad got to be my coach, so that was really fun. I loved playing with Makenna (Noecker), so it was a good season.”
Her father, Matt, served as an assistant to Cedar Catholic girls basketball coach Craig Wortmann, who said Kathol’s athleticism and drive was a great combination to have on the court.
“She’s 6-foot and she can handle the ball, so that pretty much explains everything, to be honest,” he said. “She’s fast, and she has that high speed where teams would think about pressing us, but with two players like our two seniors (Kathol and Noecker), it was really tough to even attempt that.
“It’s a true blessing because the things that she can do at her height, you don’t have someone to guard. Most teams didn’t have anyone who could stay with her. They have to game plan for her, so we were able to do the things we wanted to do.”
Much like Kathol’s determination to improve and become a six-rotation player in volleyball, she also focused on getting better in basketball.
“She’s just determined,” Wortmann said. “She’s very focused. She really emerged as she went. She’s gifted as an athlete by far, but if you took it a step further trying to figure things out, she learned from listening to her coaches and developing her leadership skills over the last two years of her career.
“She really grew even more through her senior year with her leadership skills. Volleyball helped her out, and then when she came into the basketball season she kept doing the same thing. From the relationship she had with her coaches and her teammates, we just kept growing and growing, and that’s why she had so much success.”
KATHOL COLLECTED three state medals at each of her three state track and field meets. Eight of those are top four, while the other was her sixth-place finish in this year’s 800 — where she ran faster than she did when she won that event as a junior.
“The whole season I hadn’t run under a 2:20, so I was really hoping for that,” Kathol said. “To cross the line at 2:17, I was super proud of myself. But girls are getting faster and faster. It was crazy to run in that race.”
While Kathol had plenty of success throughout her senior track season, there were obstacles.
“I had a little bit of a harder season than I did last season,” she said. “I had a lot of allergy sickness, so it was tough to battle through that around district time, which made it more of a stress thing when everything was over. But I enjoyed going to Burke the years that I went.”
She said track as a sport helped prepare her for those rockier times.
“You have to have mental strength through everything,” she said. “It’s such a mentally tough sport, but then again I always had God beside me all the time. I put trust in him that everything would work out.”
Cattau said Kathol had a remarkable three years in track. He thinks she also would have been a major part of a potential state championship team as a freshman if the spring sports season hadn’t been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought Laney had one of the best careers for a female in school history in terms of track,” he said. “We don't track individual points, but my guess is that she has to be close to the most ever. She has her name on a couple school records so she definitely left her mark on our program.
“The best part of having Laney on our team wasn't even what she did in meets, but it was her infectious attitude and work ethic, and she always had a smile on her face. These are the things that I will personally remember her most for because our track program was better because of these attributes that she provided her teammates. She was also a very vocal leader in a positive way because you would always see her cheering on her teammates and she was always excited to see them succeed.”
THE BIG QUESTION for a multi-sport athlete like Kathol is which one to focus on in college?
“At the beginning of my high school career, I liked all of them,” she said. “At the beginning of my junior year, I was really liking track and hoping to maybe go run in college, but then I went to a Wayne State volleyball camp and it kind of changed my mind. I was always going between the two, but especially after this season I really loved volleyball.”
Kathol feels that she found the right college home close to home with the Wildcats.
“Right from when I got there, everyone was so welcoming,” she said. “The girls were super nice, and (coach) Scott Kneifl felt almost like a dad figure more than anything. That made my choice easier.”
Buss said with Kathol’s work ethic, she has a high ceiling for how she could perform in college.
“Usually players will settle into their role,” she said. “She was still trying to find ways to get better. I still get texts like, ‘Can I go into the gym?’ Meredith goes in and sets her balls. They still work on their game to get ready for the next level, and she’s always sought out ways to improve.”
KATHOL’S ATHLETIC success isn’t the lone thing her coaches want people to know about.
“It was a true blessing to be able to coach her for all four years, not just the athlete but the person,” Wortmann said. “She’s a good, well-rounded person for her teammates and for her coaches, so she’s easy to work with. That’s Laney Kathol. With all those pieces, she made my job easy.”
Cattau added: “The biggest thing that stands out to me about Laney isn't necessarily the things she accomplished on the playing surfaces, but the relationships she was able to build with teammates and coaches during her time here.
“I know that I personally feel that she was always the type of person that would have a conversation with anyone and she was never afraid to discuss her Catholic faith, and the effects that her religion had on her life. She was always very open about her beliefs as a Catholic and that was as much of a positive influence as anything on those around her. Being able and willing to stand up for your faith is something that will stick with her forever, and I am really proud of her for that.”