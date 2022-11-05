LINCOLN – Confidence.
That’s the biggest difference now for a Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball team that started the season 3-5 and ended it as the Class D1 state champions.
That’s also how the Trojans switched things around from two regular-season losses to Norfolk Catholic for a pair of postseason wins, most importantly Saturday’s 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 victory over the top-seeded Knights in the state tournament championship match at the Devaney Sports Center.
“We came out and really believed in ourselves and talked about that all season long,” Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. “These girls really had a determination to do it. We would get behind but they would come back out and it was fundamentals all the way. Reset, go back out there and play again.”
The Trojans (27-10) lost five out of six sets to the Knights (30-5) in the two regular-season meetings. But a 3-1 victory in subdistricts provided a boost heading into the most important fourth match.
“I just think our team chemistry has grown so much over the season so by the time we played them that third time in subdistricts, we were a totally new team,” said senior outside hitter Laney Kathol, who had a match-high 26 kills. “We do so well at working together, and we really focused on their open holes.
“We just persevered. It was just a lot better the last two times.”
Buss agreed: “I think it gave us a lot of confidence, definitely, that we could do it. We got to see more of them and really analyze what were we doing and where did we need to go.”
Cedar Catholic overcame a 2-0 deficit to Cambridge in the first round to advance in the state tournament. This time the Trojans had to regroup after Norfolk Catholic forced a fifth set.
The Knights led 3-2 before Cedar Catholic took over. Kathol was dominant late in the set, and she recorded kills on five of Cedar Catholic’s final six points.
“They got things going early (in the fifth set),” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “We struggled with serve receive, and I didn’t think our serve receive was very strong today. We let balls drop that we haven’t let drop all year, but that’s a credit to them for serving aggressive.
“I just thought they got off to a good start and then we didn’t know how to bounce back necessarily and sort of panicked.”
The Knights used a 10-3 run in the fourth set to extend the match.
“They just stayed together, and I thought they did a good job of playing the way that we wanted to play,” Bellar said. “We were able to go on runs, especially when Laney was in that back row. When we got to the fifth set, Laney was in the back row and we didn’t go on a run. That really hurt us in that fifth set.”
Channatee Robles – who joins Kathol as a Wayne State recruit – led the Knights with 23 kills. Saylor Fischer had 23 set assists and Sidonia Wattier added 19.
“It’s really disappointing to lose in the finals, but they have a lot to be proud of,” Bellar said. “This senior group has been through a lot. This whole team really has been through a lot throughout the past couple of weeks especially. I told them not to hang their heads but to be proud of themselves.”
Norfolk Catholic fell short of winning its first state title while Cedar Catholic claimed its third, all in different classes. The Trojans took gold in C1 in 1989 and C2 in 2012.
Meredith McGregor had 53 set assists while Katy Jones had a match-high 28 digs and three aces, included two back-to-back to close out the Trojans’ first-set win.
Buss said it was challenging winning the state title against a Mid-State Conference foe and playing for the fourth time of the season.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking to play the same team for the fourth time,” she said. “But what better team to play than Norfolk Catholic? We’re in the same conference and what a great opponent. I just thought we both really knew each other and we really adjusted well to what was going on.”
That championship came due to boosts of confidence. Kathol gained the confidence to become a six-rotation outside hitter and play in the back row for her senior season.
The team had the confidence to put its slow start to the fall in the rearview mirror.
“I just think our confidence changed because at the beginning of the season we had new people come in and then we switched a couple things up,” said Melayna McGregor, who had 16 kills. “Then we worked well together and we just had a lot of teamwork.”
Melayna McGregor got a boost of confidence when Kathol missed the conference tournament due to an injury. As a result, she saw her number of attacks greatly increase.
“I got the ball more, so I knew that I needed to put myself out there for my team and help them out as much as I can,” she said. “So, I gained a lot of confidence because I got set more.”
Buss said: “We gained that confidence (playing without Kathol), and Melayna was getting 18 or 19 kills in those games. Once we put the full set back together, they knew each player could play their role and help us elevate our game.”
Hartington CC (27-10) 26 20 25 18 15
Norfolk Catholic (30-5) 24 25 17 25 8
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Laney Kathol 26-3-1, Grace Wortmann 0-1-0, Annika Kuehn 0-1-0, Lexi Eickhoff 7-0-1.5, Faith Christensen 0-0-0, Jozie Becker 6-0-1.5, Meredith McGregor 3-2-0.5, McKinlee Lammers 0-0-0, Melayna McGregor 16-0-0, Kathlyne Jones 0-3-0. Totals 62-10-6.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-block): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 6-0-2.5, Sidonia Wattier 2-3-0.5, Saylor Fischer 2-1-0.5, Addison Corr 7-2-1, Allison Brungardt 8-1-1, Channatee Robles 23-2-1.5, Morgan Miller 1-0-1, Hannah Hoeing 0-1-0. Totals 49-10-8.
Set assists: HCC 58 (Mer. McGregor 53, Jones 2, Kathol 1, Christensen 1, Becker 1); NC 46 (Fischer 23, Wattier 19, Wolf 2, Brungardt 2).