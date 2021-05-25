MADISON — A 14-year-old girl involved in the February beating of another Norfolk teenager admitted to first-degree assault in juvenile court on Monday.

Defendant 1, who is not being named because of her age, appeared before Judge Michael Long on Monday alongside her attorney, Jason Doele.

In exchange for her admission to first-degree assault, Defendant 1 had charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and intentional child abuse dismissed by Nathan Eckstrom, deputy county attorney.

The first-degree assault charge was filed following a Feb. 4 incident in which Defendant 1 and Defendant 2, who last appeared on May 4 in district court, were seen on video punching, kicking and pulling the hair of a 14-year-old girl at Defendant 1’s home.

The victim sustained a concussion and orbital fracture as a result of the incident, according to police reports.

“You’re a young person and you’ve got your whole life in front of you. Make the changes that need to be made,” Long told Defendant 1 in court on Monday. “... I don’t know what your family life is like and I don’t know what your family’s attitudes are, but there’s a whole thing about putting other people first. It’s revolutionary and might do you some good.”

Defendant 1 has been on house arrest since March 29 and has since been granted permission to be transported to and from the juvenile accountability office in Norfolk to get up to speed on school responsibilities.

A disposition hearing in which Defendant 1 will be sentenced on the first-degree assault charge is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.

The victim, whom Eckstrom said is still dealing with lingering effects of the attack, is expected to testify at Defendant 1’s disposition hearing.

Defendant 1 could face probation time or possibly be ordered to be housed at the Youth Rehabilitation & Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney. The maximum punishment handed down to Defendant 1 would expire when she turns 19.

The co-defendant in this case had her case taken under advisement in district court on May 4. She has been out on bond since February.

