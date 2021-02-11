Carey Hopkins isn’t one to shy away from lending a helping hand.
Instead, she’s somebody who sees an opportunity to assist and jumps at it.
Hopkins, who moved to Norfolk from northwest Iowa with her husband and four children in 2009, has served as an accountability officer for the Madison County Attorney’s Office since 2013. She was named chief accountability officer in May 2019.
Hopkins has a long list of responsibilities, including: running an out-of-school suspension program; resolving truancy issues; providing students with rides to school; tutoring; and working with pre-adjudicated juveniles. Hopkins’ office is located in Norfolk, but she is responsible for an eight-county area across Northeast Nebraska.
She divides her time between area public schools, the Juvenile Accountability Day Reporting Center at the Centrum in downtown Norfolk, juvenile court and in-home appointments with students and their parents. No two days in her shoes are the same, she said.
Much of Hopkins’ time also includes working closely with school administrators and school resource officers to ensure that students have the best chance to succeed.
“Some days are longer than others. I treat these kids as my own, and when you think of these kids as you’d treat yours, you feel like you always need to be accessible to them and help them,” Hopkins said. “You want to make sure you’re there for anything they need help with, and that help might be needed at any point in the day.”
Hopkins has had a general interest in working with both schools and the justice system since her youth days in Laurens, Iowa, she said. Her interest in those fields is why Hopkins chose law enforcement as her major at Iowa Lakes College in Estherville, she said.
Hopkins’ husband, Patrick, was transferred from a Hy-Vee store in Iowa to the Hy-Vee west store in Norfolk at the end of 2008, which is what brought the Hopkins family to the area.
At the time, Hopkins had been working with special education students and those serving in-school suspensions. She enjoyed what she was doing but wanted more involvement with students and their families.
In 2013, the Madison County Attorney’s Office gave her that opportunity through the area’s juvenile accountability program that was run at the time by Sherry Peterson. Hopkins was able to witness Peterson’s passion and dedication toward the program.
Fast-forward eight years, and Hopkins is now in Peterson’s shoes continuing their vision for providing services to families in Norfolk and surrounding communities.
Plans for success
Two to three nights a week, evening meetings are conducted with students in the accountability center’s district who have repeatedly been reported as absent.
Hopkins holds an initial meeting with students and their parents to determine what a child’s barrier to success is — whether that be transportation, mental health or substance abuse issues.
Students, parents and Hopkins herself then sign a contract recognizing the necessary steps needed to address the student’s truancy. Hopkins also has the flexibility to reach out to other community resources and form a team that will help students.
Some truancy issues may be solved within a week or two, Hopkins said, but patience is necessary; it could take several weeks or even months working with a student before the issue has been fully resolved.
Celebrating a child’s accomplishments — no matter how big or small — is imperative, she said.
“Having those conversations with kids about small successes can go a long way,” Hopkins said. “Sometimes they get themselves in such a hole or a rut, and getting them here and helping them get more confidence with what they’re doing so they don’t feel so weighed down. We make a big deal out of their small successes.”
Gratitude from schools
The workloads of school administrations and staff, particularly during a pandemic, can be overbearing. Hopkins knows her job is as important now as it’s ever been.
“The way the global environment has changed over the past year can result in extreme stress for a lot of people,” Hopkins said. “Students who we work with almost always have a lot going on, and while my job is to work with schools to hold students accountable, we have to show an abundance of patience in helping kids resolve issues. It goes without saying, but the pandemic has affected students and their mental health significantly.”
It isn’t uncommon for Hopkins and a school administrator to conduct home visits to check on students’ well-being and make sure they are able to attend school, said Chuck Hughes, principal at Norfolk Middle School.
Hughes said Hopkins is a great liaison between families, the school and the county attorney's office when it comes to attendance.
“She is a great resource for us as we try to work with families who may need a little extra support,” he said.
Jason Settles, assistant principal at Norfolk High School, said Hopkins serves as one of the school’s most important community members. He commended Hopkins for her ability to help families navigate obstacles that can interfere with a student’s education.
“Simply, our school could not provide the current level of service to our students without her,” Settles said. “There are just so many things that happen behind the scenes each day that she does to help our students be successful.”