MADISON — A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday after testimony concluded in the murder trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
About 1:30 p.m. Monday, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith rested the state’s case against Gleaton after calling more than 30 witnesses to testify over the course of five days.
Lou Siefker, a former detective for the Norfolk Police Division who helped investigate the shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen on July 24, 2020, testified for nearly 3 hours on Monday after he testified for over an hour Friday afternoon.
After Gleaton was arrested in Sioux City during the early morning hours of July 25, 2020, Siefker traveled to the Woodbury County Jail in Iowa to question Gleaton. During the nearly 2-hour interview, Gleaton made a series of incriminating statements.
Initially, Gleaton expressed his desire to be released from custody and proposed to give Siefker information in exchange for a couple of phone calls. Siefker told Gleaton that he was arrested for murder and that police weren’t in any position to be making deals at that time.
Gleaton then told Siefker where the detective could find the weapon used in the shooting — a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Siefker said that once Gleaton got to Sioux City, he met up with a pair of friends — “C.J.” and “A.J.” — and gave them the gun. Gleaton provided Siefker with C.J.'s and A.J.'s possible whereabouts and said that it was A.J. who likely had possession of the firearm.
Gleaton then gave Siefker names and addresses of people who were selling drugs in the Norfolk area. Still, Siefker said, no deals were made with Gleaton, nor were any promises made.
“I told him that I wanted to get his side of the story,” Siefker said. “I knew who, what, when, where. I wanted to know why. … I told him that I had seen the (Snapchat) videos about ‘shooting the (expletive)’ and ‘it had to be done.’ ”
Gleaton explained that when he said, “Yeah, I shot the (expletive),” on a video posted to Snapchat, it was in reference to a raccoon, not Christiansen, Siefker said. But Gleaton changed his story quickly.
“I told (Gleaton) it was very clear to me that he was the one who shot Hailey Christiansen,” Siefker said. “His response to me was, ‘Did I say I didn’t shoot her.’ ”
Gleaton also apparently had a fear of going to jail, telling Siefker at least eight times during the interview that Christiansen was going to testify against him in a domestic-assault case that would ultimately land him in jail.
“He talked about going over to Hailey Christiansen’s house and talking to her through the door and confronting her because she was going to go to court and make sure he never got out of jail,” Siefker said. “I asked him if he had no choice but to shoot her, and he said, ‘Yes.’ ”
Further, Gleaton admitted to Siefker that he climbed a fence surrounding Christiansen’s yard on the morning of July 24. Gleaton also conceded that he had called Christiansen’s phone several times. Gleaton said he had also received several calls from Christiansen, although phone records don’t indicate Christiansen made any calls to Gleaton in the several hours leading up to the shooting.
Siefker testified that Gleaton said he wanted to confront Christiansen about statements she made about sending Gleaton to jail.
“He was insistent that the shooting had to do with going to jail,” Siefker said. “He made a statement saying, ‘If you poke the bear long enough, that mother (expletive) is gonna do something.’ ”
Siefker also testified that Gleaton described Christiansen's reaction to being shot. Gleaton said Christiansen didn’t immediately make a noise after she was shot, but she made a “squealing noise” a short time later.
SIEFKER WAS asked by Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s lead attorney, why he didn’t try to obtain fingerprints on the shell casing that was found in Christiansen’s home on the day of the shooting. Siefker said it is extremely difficult to detect fingerprints on shell casings that have already been fired — that fingerprints have been detected on less than 1% of fired shell casings sent to a Nebraska crime laboratory in the last 2 years.
Lancaster then read aloud specific dialogue exchanged between Siefker and Gleaton during their July 25, 2020, interview.
Siefker asked Gleaton if he was trying to keep Christiansen quiet, and Gleaton responded that he “wasn’t trying that.” Gleaton also denied that he was trying to kill Christiansen.
Lancaster also asked Siefker if he recalled Gleaton saying that he wasn’t aiming the gun at Christiansen.
“(Gleaton) said, ‘I didn’t aim at her, I didn't say, like don’t move, I didn’t say I'm gonna shoot,’ ” Lancaster read. “None of that (expletive). I put the gun up and that (expletive) ricocheted.’ ”
Siefker was later asked by Lancaster if there was any way that Gleaton could have been in a state of shock after the Sioux City Police Department used a flash bang while they served an arrest warrant on Gleaton. Siefker said that it’s only likely one would experience shock for a few seconds.
Further, Lancaster asked Siefker if he asked Gleaton if he was under the influence on the morning of the interview. Siefker testified that Gleaton said he recently took six Xanax pills but seemed “normal.” Gleaton himself said that “Xanax doesn’t make me do anything,” according to Siefker.
Additional testimony revealed that Gleaton started crying after learning that Christiansen died. Gleaton said in the interview that he didn’t intentionally try to hurt Christiansen, who died in surgery after a bullet entered her right side, traveled through her right lung and heart, exited her left side, and wound up in her left arm.
Siefker testified that he’s never seen a case where the type of gun used in the shooting of Christiansen was accidentally loaded and fired. It’s not possible to fire that type of gun without constantly pulling the trigger, he said.
After Siefker’s testimony, Smith called Leah Buhrman, the Madison County Court clerk magistrate, to testify about a domestic-assault case that was pending against Gleaton at the time of the shooting. Buhrman testified that one of the conditions of Gleaton’s bond at the time was not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim — Christiansen. Smith then rested his case.
LANCASTER MOTIONED to dismiss four of the five counts against Gleaton — first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness. The state failed to prove that any of those crimes were committed, Lancaster said.
“There has been no direct evidence regarding Mr. Gleaton’s intent, that he purposely, with premeditation and deliberation, killed Hailey Christiansen,” Lancaster said. “The state has to show that it was done with premeditation and deliberation. I think the state has failed to show that.”
Lancaster argued that the state hadn’t even shown enough evidence to convict Gleaton of second-degree murder, where proof must be shown that the shooting was done intentionally.
“The evidence that we have heard, particularly through (former) Investigator Siefker today, that (Gleaton) didn’t intend to kill (Christiansen), that it was an accident, that he didn’t want her to be hurt. … These are things that would show that his intent was not to shoot or kill her or to hurt her, or that he premeditated this or that deliberation was done beforehand.”
Similar arguments were made by Lancaster regarding assault and use of a firearm. In regard to the tampering charge, Lancaster argued that Gleaton had a domestic-assault case pending in July 2020 and knew about it, but that no evidence showing Christiansen was a witness or informant in that case exists.
Smith objected to the dismissal motions.
“He jumped a gate with a .45, at some point loaded it … put (a round) in her side, had a motive to do so, and expressed a motive,” Smith said. “Certainly a jury can be capable of inferring some intent from that.”
In overruling Lancaster’s motions to dismiss four of Gleaton’s charges, District Judge James Kube said plenty of evidence exists that shows intent and premeditation.
“Well, certainly, if you only believe the statements (Gleaton) provided to Mr. Siefker, I think you could probably stand by that argument, Mr. Lancaster,” Kube said. “However, there is a lot of other information — a lot of other evidence and testimony from witnesses — which I believe does show intent and does show premeditation.
“With regard to tampering with a witness, I think there is sufficient evidence that’s been adduced that shows when Ms. Christiansen was killed … Mr. Gleaton did induce her to withhold testimony.”
Gleaton shook his head in disapproval of Kube’s ruling.
Lancaster called Detective Sgt. Ted McCarthy to the stand as the only defense witness. Smith called former Norfolk police officer Amanda Dunbar as a rebuttal witness.
Gleaton, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he is convicted on the murder charge and up to 152 years on the remaining counts.
Jurors will be sequestered if they are not finished deliberating by the end of the day Tuesday.