VALENTINE — A Cherry County jury has been selected in the case of a man who stands accused of using an ax to kill 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss in August 2021.
On Tuesday morning, a jury panel of about 120 Cherry County residents convened at Valentine High School, where the judge and attorneys in the murder trial of Kevin Kilmer whittled down the group to 12 jurors and two alternates that were sworn in shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Eight women and six men were picked, though which two were selected to serve as alternates was not clear as the jury was dismissed on Tuesday.
Kilmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection to Wittmuss’ death on Aug. 23, 2021, in Kilgore.
Michael Guinan and Sandra Allen, assistant Nebraska attorneys general, along with Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott, are prosecuting Kilmer’s case. Kilmer is represented by Todd Lancaster, chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln.
The first two rows of the high school’s auditorium were filled with 42 panelists who were asked questions about their ability to serve on the jury. Guinan said the 42 people were identified by attorneys on both sides as individuals whom it would “make sense” to separately examine.
The 42 were then questioned individually in a separate room by both the attorneys and District Judge Mark Kozisek.
Per usual during jury selection, several prospective jurors were excused by the judge after being questioned — some during open forum questioning and others during the individualized examination. Thirteen of the original pool of 42 panelists were excused during the first round of individual questioning and replaced, four during the second round and two during the third round.
Over two-dozen panelists were excused before 36 qualified jurors and six alternates were selected from to serve on the jury.
Prior to individual questioning, Kozisek and Guinan asked the group several questions, including whether they are familiar with any of the attorneys involved in Kilmer’s case; if they know any of the named anticipated witnesses and whether that familiarity would impact how they weigh a witness’ testimony; if they had previously heard about Kilmer’s case; and whether they can set aside their prior knowledge of the case.
Nearly every person within the original 42-person assembly raised their hands when asked by Guinan whether they knew someone else in the group.
Several people also indicated that they have been acquainted with witnesses in the case, but, with most of the witnesses named, prospective jurors said their ability to be impartial would not be affected.
With one of the state’s witnesses, though, at least three people indicated that their connection to the witness would make it difficult to weigh their testimony fairly.
During individual examination and sometimes even during group questioning, potential jurors get asked about their relationship with the defendant or their family, their feelings about the alleged crime committed, personal beliefs about crime in general and qualities about the defendant.
Panelists were asked if they had personal feelings about homesexuality, drug use or unemployment that might affect their ability to render a just judgment.
“This is not a process where we’re intentionally trying to pry into your lives,” Guinan said. “We all have biases. We’re trying to explore those. We’re trying to get open and honest responses.”
Questions asked by counsel and by the judge were aimed squarely at assembling a fair and impartial jury, Guinan said, which is the constitutional right possessed by both Kilmer and the State of Nebraska.
“In these few hours we are not going to be able to reach into your minds and hearts and souls,” Guinan said. “This is really a process that hopefully triggers in you, your own soul searching. Can you be a fair and impartial juror for both sides in this case?”
After private questioning was conducted, Lancaster spoke to panelists in length about the presumption of innocence and asked several people directly if they’d have a problem presuming Kilmer innocent until and unless he’s proven guilty.
“You, if you’re in a jury, must presume that person innocent,” Lancaster said. “In this instance, Mr. Kilmer is charged with a crime. You must presume he is innocent unless proven guilty.”
One man was excused by Kozisek after telling Lancaster that he would have a difficult time presuming Kilmer innocent.
“I’d like to think I could (presume Kilmer is innocent), but I’m not sure that I can,” the man said. “I’m just trying to be honest.”
The defense attorney also asked the panel about their relationships with law enforcement officers and if their connections to officers would affect their ability to be a juror.
“I might criticize the job they did. I might suggest that they did a poor job,” Lancaster said. “I might suggest that they messed up in a lot of ways. If I did that … are you going to hold that against Mr. Kilmer because I’m his attorney, being mean to a cop?”
No panelists suggested that they would have any problems, and one person noted that questioning officers’ credibility is “part of the system.”
Kozisek acknowledged that everyone present on Tuesday has busy lives, places to go and things to do.
“But you have responded to the call of duty, and we appreciate that,” he said.
Attorneys are expected to make opening arguments Wednesday morning at the Cherry County Justice Center.
Kilmer, who has lived in both Valentine and Kilgore, is accused of killing Wittmuss with an ax at a residence in Kilgore on the evening of Aug. 23, 2021. Then 25, Kilmer allegedly placed Wittmuss’ body in a suitcase and dumped the suitcase on the side of a county road near Kilgore.
While he was being questioned by authorities at his residence on the night of the killing, Kilmer is alleged to have fled on foot. He was apprehended in a wooded area the next morning, and Wittmuss’ body was found about three hours thereafter.
If the jury finds Kilmer guilty as charged, he would face an automatic sentence of life in prison plus up to 50 years. He has been held at the Cherry County Jail on $1 million bail since his arrest.
Guinan told jurors that the trial is expected to last through next Tuesday, Aug. 8.