MADISON — A 12-person jury heard arguments and evidence on Tuesday related to the case of a 38-year-old Norfolk woman who is charged with felony assault and child abuse.
Lindsay Johnson, 38, is charged in connection with a September 2019 incident in which she allegedly made profane, sexually charged comments to a 5-year-old girl and threw a steel folding chair at a man, injuring him.
Evidence adduced by prosecutors included a video of the altercation, photos of injuries sustained by the alleged victim and testimony from three witnesses.
The person whom prosecutors said had a steel chair hurled at is a Norfolk man who was 33 years old at the time. The Daily News is not identifying him due to evidence that shows he has two children who also were involved, or were at least present when the incident occurred.
The girl, now 7, will be identified as “child victim,” and her father, now 35, will be identified as “adult victim.” The child victim is the purported target of intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison. The adult victim is the person whom the prosecution has argued is the target of second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Opening arguments
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan represented the state. Johnson is represented by Brad Ewalt of Norfolk.
To prove that Johnson committed second-degree assault, the prosecution must prove that she “intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to another with a dangerous instrument or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to another with a dangerous instrument.”
Prosecutors have to show that a dangerous instrument was used by Johnson and that her intention in using the steel chair was to cause harm.
Child abuse is defined by statute as when someone knowingly, intentionally or negligently causes or permits a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his or her life or physical or mental health.
Smith argued that, although Johnson did not physically harm the 5-year-old girl, she put the girl in a long-term state of fear and anxiety, which was testified by the girl’s parents.
“She was scared from the incident, concerned for her father’s injury,” Smith said. “The girl had been in therapy to deal with trauma from the assault.”
Smith told the jury of 10 men and two women that prosecutors would not have to prove that there was any harm caused to the girl or that there was any specific intent to cause harm — only that the situation endangered her mental or physical health or her life.
The county attorney said that witness testimony would show that the girl views Johnson as a “monster.”
“As kids, you hear stories about monsters like the bogeyman,” Smith said. “In this case the bogeyman was a crazy lady that assaulted daddy on a September evening in 2019.”
EWALT TOLD the jury that there are always two sides to the story, and that the jury wouldn’t get to hear any testimony from an unbiased source.
“This is a situation where we don’t have any unbiased evidence, such as someone who was walking by at the time and could testify,” he said. “... There are two sides of the story, and we’re not going to hear anything from anyone in the middle.”
Ewalt argued that the video used as evidence by the state is “grainy” and lacks audio. The video did not show a chair flying through the air, he said.
The defense attorney reminded the jury that the state has to prove Johnson is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“They have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she took that chair with the intention of hitting him,” he said. “If she simply threw the chair, then that’s reckless. If you find that she was being reckless, you have to find her not guilty.”
Ewalt argued that Johnson was trying to escape the situation and that the adult victim was following her.
“She was trying to get away from the situation when she picked up the chair and threw it,” he said.
Witness testimony
Among those testifying Tuesday were the child victim’s mother and father (the adult victim). The mother, who was often brought to tears while testifying, said that she, her husband and two kids had parked outside their apartment building after a grocery trip on the evening of Sept. 17, 2019.
The family had sold their previous home and were waiting for construction to get done on their new house at the time, so they lived in an apartment near Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue for about a month.
The adult victim had parked the vehicle in the apartment parking lot, the woman testified. The family had begun unloading groceries from the vehicle when they heard yelling.
The yelling was coming from Johnson, who approached the couple’s 5-year-old daughter and asked her if the two adults around were her parents. The woman testified that Johnson then went on a profanity-laced tirade, making crude sexual statements about the girl’s parents.
Johnson, according to testimony, told the girl that her mother is a courtesan and then asked the girl if she enjoys sex acts with her father.
“She was terrified. She was clinging to me, crying,” the woman testified. “She didn’t know what was going on.”
The adult victim then started yelling at Johnson to “watch her language” around his kids, both he and his wife testified.
The adult victim testified that Johnson spat on him during the exchange. He then told her to “be a good mother.” That’s when Johnson apparently grabbed a steel folding chair that was sitting outside a local bar and approached the man with it.
Once Johnson got close enough to the man, she launched the chair toward the man’s face, according to testimony. The man said the chair deflected off his raised hand and struck his shin.
The adult victim testified that he experienced a jammed thumb that made his physical-labor job difficult for about three months, plus substantial pain in his leg shortly after the incident.
Both parents also testified Tuesday that their daughter had to undergo counseling for several months and experienced regular nightmares because of the trauma she experienced from the event.
“She would sit straight up, screaming, crying,” the woman said. “She would say, ‘Help me, save me.’ ”
Furthermore, both parents testified that the family has to be careful not to drive by the area of the scene because it can be traumatizing for their daughter.
Also testifying Tuesday was Jorge Rodriguez, who was hired as a Norfolk police officer in 2018. Rodriguez responded to and investigated the incident between Johnson and the victims.
Rodriguez testified that the girl was in an “excited, scared” state when he showed up at the victims’ temporary apartment in downtown Norfolk.
SMITH RESTED his case around 4 p.m. Tuesday and told District Judge James Kube that he may have rebuttal witnesses after Ewalt calls any possible defense witnesses on Wednesday.
Johnson’s trial was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. She is being held at the Madison County Jail as she awaits a verdict.
If the jury finds her guilty on both counts, she faces up to 23 years in prison.