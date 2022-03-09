MADISON — A 12-person jury took just under 2 hours to find 38-year-old Lindsay Johnson guilty of felony assault and misdemeanor child abuse in Madison County District Court on Wednesday.
Following about an hour of defense testimony, subsequent rebuttal testimony from the prosecution and closing arguments, the jury was sent to deliberate at 1:28 p.m. At 3:26 p.m., the district court bailiff relayed that a verdict had been reached.
The 10-man, two-woman jury found Johnson guilty of second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor, meaning she now faces a sentence of up to 21 years' imprisonment.
The assault victim and his wife were present in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Johnson showed little emotion as she heard the jury’s findings, but she could be seen grinning as she was escorted out of the courtroom by Madison County sheriff’s deputies.
Johnson testifies
Defense attorney Brad Ewalt called Johnson to the witness stand Wednesday morning after the prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon.
Prosecutorial testimony had painted a picture that a man, then 33, his wife and their two children had parked outside their downtown Norfolk apartment shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2019.
The family was unloading groceries when Johnson approached the couple’s 5-year-old daughter and made crude sexual remarks about her parents. The girl’s parents testified that their daughter had never met Johnson and that their daughter was scared of the “crazy lady.”
As the father, who is being identified as “adult victim,” told Johnson to watch her language, Johnson started walking away from the parking lot toward a bar. She then grabbed a steel folding chair that had been sitting outside the bar, moved toward the adult victim and threw the chair at his head.
The adult victim was able to raise his hand, which caused the chair to deflect off his hand and strike his shin, he testified. He sustained injuries to both his hand and leg, which made his physical-labor job difficult for about three months.
Johnson testified Wednesday that she was walking home that day when she happened to cross paths with the family. Johnson didn’t know that the family had been living at the apartment at the time, she said.
The 5-year-old, according to Johnson, jumped out of the vehicle and was happy to see her. The two had known each other from multiple previous encounters, she said.
The Norfolk woman testified that she was not seeking the family out — that it was simply a coincidence she ran into them that day. She admitted that she made crude comments during the altercation, but that they were only directed at the adult victim, not the child. The 5-year-old couldn’t have heard the comments because she had been placed in the vehicle by her mother at the time, Johnson testified.
After a brief verbal exchange, Johnson said, she tried walking away from the scene but was followed by the adult victim. According to Johnson, the man started pounding a concrete barrier that stood between the parking lot and sidewalk, which she said made her feel threatened.
“I understand his anger with the comment that I made, but when he started pounding on the cement and saying I was going to regret saying that, I wanted to distract him,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s testimony was that she simply threw the chair as a way to divert the adult victim’s attention elsewhere. She threw the chair in a downward direction, she said, which led her to be surprised that the chair could have been headed toward the adult victim’s face.
Upon cross-examination by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, Johnson said she was not provoked or threatened earlier in the day by either victim. Ewalt rested his case about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Prosecution’s rebuttal
Smith called the same three witnesses to the stand on Wednesday as he did Tuesday for his rebuttal — the adult victim, his wife and the Norfolk police officer who investigated the incident.
The adult victim testified that he never left the area of the parking lot between his vehicle and the 3-foot-6 concrete barrier at the end of the parking lot, contrary to Johnson’s testimony that he followed her. The man also testified that he never banged his hands against the concrete barrier or told Johnson that she would regret the altercation.
The adult victim also testified that the child had never met Johnson.
“My daughter does not know who she is, and I have made it my goal in life to make that the case,” he said.
Officer Jorge Rodriguez was asked by Smith to review digital maps on Wednesday before he was again called to the stand. Rodriguez, who said he is familiar with the area where the altercation took place, said that there wasn’t any way that Johnson could have come within 5 feet of the child while also having stayed in an alleyway adjacent to the parking lot.
Johnson had testified that she didn’t leave the alley for the parking lot but that she had come within about 5 feet of the child.
Closing arguments
Smith told the jury that the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Johnson knowingly or intentionally put the 5-year-old child in a situation that endangered her mental health or well being, which would have warranted felony child abuse.
The county attorney also argued that second-degree assault was warranted because evidence
showed that a dangerous instrument (a steel folding chair) was used to harm the adult victim.
“The defendant committed an offense that resulted in bodily injury — pain, illness or any impairment of physical condition,” he said. “Evidence indicates there was an injury.”
Smith argued that Johnson was angry about past experiences with the adult victim, but Smith said that there was no validation for Johnson to do what she did that day.
“Being angry about something or experiencing what is perceived as a slight or even is an actual slight does not constitute breaking the law,” he said.
Johnson had acknowledged that she threw the chair, but that she wasn’t aiming for the adult victim. Smith told the jury that Johnson walked toward a bar, picked up a chair and walked back toward the adult victim and threw the chair. Those actions showed that she deliberately threw the chair at the man, Smith said.
Credibility of witnesses was a topic mentioned by both attorneys during closing arguments. Ewalt had argued that the state did not call any unbiased witnesses to the stand. Smith said that testimony from Rodriguez showed that the girl was in emotional distress after the incident.
“The evidence is clear that that little girl suffered some trauma,” Smith said. “(Officer) Rodriguez remembered what the little girl looked like as she was there — emotional as she was clinging to her mom and dad. There is positively, absolutely, spectacularly no doubt that that little girl has continually had problems with this.”
MUCH LIKE in his opening arguments, Ewalt told the jury that there are two sides to the story. He said that if jurors believed Johnson’s testimony, that would constitute reasonable doubt, meaning Johnson should either be acquitted or convicted on lesser charges.
“If there’s reasonable doubt, she’s not guilty. That’s what I’m asking you to see,” he said. “Ms. Johnson made two attempts to get away from the situation. (The adult man) was continuing toward her and continuing to talk to her.”
Smith said that the state had proved the elements of both charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The defense has told you, and I quote, that, ‘All I’m asking for is a reasonable doubt,’ ” Smith said. “You don’t get reasonable doubt by asking for it; you only get it based on lack of evidence.”
The county attorney argued that Johnson could have “picked a fight” with any person in the vicinity, but that she chose to approach a child. The remarks made by Johnson that day have had a lasting emotional impact on the child, he said.
Smith then showed the jury a photo that had been used as evidence of the girl alongside her late friend.
“There’s no way you can look into the eyes of someone like that, say something like that and expect that there’s not going to be any emotional harm,” he said.
“Anger was a motive, not a defense. It will never, ever be a defense.”
District Judge James Kube will sentence Johnson on Thursday, May 19. Her bond was raised from $30,000 to $50,000, with 10% required for release.