MADISON — It took a jury of eight men and four women less than three hours on Tuesday to find 30-year-old DeShawn Gleaton Jr. guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in connection with the July 24, 2020, shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her southeast Norfolk home.
Christiansen’s family, present for the length of the trial that started with jury selection on May 9, hugged one another and wept after Gleaton was escorted out of the courtroom.
Gleaton, who remained expressionless through most of the 7-day trial, shut his eyes for about 10 seconds and rubbed his forehead with both hands after hearing the guilty verdict on the murder charge.
A first-degree murder conviction in Nebraska mandates a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gleaton will be sentenced on Thursday, July 21.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith decided not to pursue the death penalty against Gleaton, saying that the aggravators the state would have to prove "didn't quite line up."
Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s attorney, said he was disappointed with the verdict and had hoped the jury would come back with a lesser-included charge, like manslaughter.
“It was a difficult case — lots of legal issues, lots of different people testifying, lots of difficult facts," Lancaster said. "So it's one of those cases where unexpected things happen. But we were hoping for a lesser charge and didn't get it."
Lancaster said there will likely be an appeal on Gleaton's behalf after he is sentenced.
In addition to first-degree murder, Gleaton was convicted of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
Smith said he’s grateful that the jury came to a just decision.
"The jury did a good job; that was a tough case," Smith said. "... It was the right verdict."
Justice for Hailey
Christiansen's family said they were grateful for the jury's verdict and that the convictions bring them some relief.
"This is what we wanted. We definitely have been fighting hard to make sure that we didn't lose Hailey and not have (Gleaton) be held accountable," said Janet Christiansen, Hailey's mother. "He took her away from us."
Chad Christiansen, one of Hailey's two brothers, said the trial was never about Gleaton. Instead, he said, it has always been about getting justice for Hailey and her son, and allowing the family to start healing.
"It doesn't change anything, it doesn't bring her back," Chad Christiansen said. "But it's at least a step in the healing process for all of us."
Janet Christiansen said that while the convictions are a step in the right direction for the family, nothing can bring the Christiansens closure.
"She was a part of our lives and she was with us every single day," she said. "... We can move forward a little bit, but it's not closure because that part of life doesn't change for us. It's still the same."
Hollie Christiansen, one of Hailey's two sisters, concurred with Chad Christiansen that it's important to remember Hailey's name, not Gleaton's.
"A lot of the articles, a lot of stuff mentioned DeShawn's name, and people are going to remember that," Hollie Christiansen said. "But this is about Hailey, and they need to know that this was about her and everything that happened to her."
Curt Christiansen, another brother of Hailey's, said that his sister's death serves as a reminder that domestic violence is a major problem. The family hopes that Hailey's trial raises awareness as to how quickly relationships involving domestic violence can escalate, he said.
Gleaton's convictions come nearly 22 months after he murdered Christiansen, and he is scheduled to be sentenced almost 2 years to the date after the murder.
Chad Christiansen said the family was prepared for the case to take a long time to resolve. He credited Smith and Joanie Brugger, the director of the Madison County victim assistance unit, for the work they did in building evidence against Gleaton and keeping the family informed throughout the case's pendency.
"They represented us really well, and they represented Hailey really well," he said. "I don't think I would ask for anything to be done any better than the way it was done.
"You can tell it was not just about winning a court case for them. It was about our family."
Also present through the duration of the trial were Mike Christiansen, Hailey's father; Heidi Christiansen, Hailey's sister; Travis Christiansen, Hailey's brother-in-law; and several extended family members and friends.
Closing arguments
Smith, whose closing statements lasted about an hour, called Christiansen’s killing an act of self-interest on Gleaton’s behalf. Gleaton was worried that Christiansen would testify against him in a separate criminal case, so he decided to kill Christiansen so she wouldn’t be able to “send him to jail.”
“Mr. Gleaton lost control and got control again when he put this bullet through her heart and bragged about it,” Smith told the jury, holding the bullet that traveled through Christiansen’s right lung and heart before lodging into her left arm.
Smith, as he did during the evidentiary portion of the trial, played a Snapchat video posted by Gleaton shortly after he shot Christiansen. In the video, Gleaton can be heard saying, “Yeah, I shot the (expletive).”
Smith said he focused as much as he did on the Snapchat video because Gleaton made the video under his own volition, without coercion from police into a confession.
“You base what you do on the evidence in court, but you also base your decision on the ability to reason,” Smith said. “How do things work in real life? What does it mean in real life when someone drives 100 miles with a gun, hops a fence, puts a bullet in (Christiansen’s) side, and brags about it?”
To find a defendant guilty of first-degree murder, jurors have to find that the defendant killed intentionally with deliberate and premeditated malice. In a slideshow presentation, Smith explained the meanings of “intentional,” “deliberate” and “premeditated.”
“The time needed for premeditation may be so short as to be instantaneous, provided that the intent to kill is formed before the kill and not simultaneously with the act,” Smith said.
Gleaton had a plan, Smith said, driving to Norfolk from Sioux City on the night of July 23, 2020, stalking Christiansen and attempting to locate her. Between 6:30-6:45 a.m. on July 24, Gleaton shot Christiansen at 1105 Blaine St., drove back toward Sioux City, dumped his vehicle in Jackson, and gave the gun and his phone to a pair of friends.
Smith said Gleaton’s plan was thwarted when Sioux City police learned of his whereabouts and swarmed Morning Hills Apartments on the morning of July 25, where Gleaton was located, by himself, at a friend’s second-floor apartment. Once police announced their presence, Gleaton had expressed a fear that law enforcement was going to kill him, but he surrendered shortly thereafter.
The county attorney told jurors to base their decision solely on the evidence, not conjecture.
“The wild theory that somebody else was in (Christiansen’s house), shooting, that’s conjecture,” Smith said. “You base your decision on what the facts tell you, not some fantasy.”
Smith told the jury to also consider the statements made by Gleaton to former Norfolk police investigator Lou Siefker.
“When DeShawn Gleaton was interviewed by Siefker, he said he only fired one shot and did not pick up any shell casings,” Smith said. “He remembered clearly what happened. He stated clearly what happened on the (Snapchat) videos. He, when confronted with the facts, remembered what he did.
“Only a murderer who is cognizant of what is going on would remember.”
LANCASTER told jurors in his roughly 45-minute closing argument that when they consider statements made by Gleaton to Siefker, they must consider all the statements Gleaton made, “not just the ones the state finds favorable.”
“When Mr. Siefker asked, ‘Were you doing this to keep Hailey quiet,’ (Siefker) said said that Mr. Gleaton’s response was, ‘I wasn’t trying to keep her quiet, I wasn’t trying that,’ ” Lancaster said.
Lancaster also recounted testimony from Siefker that indicated Gleaton was genuinely surprised when he found out that Christiansen had died.
“If his intent was to kill Hailey Christiansen, and if that’s why he went (to 1105 Blaine St.), he wouldn’t have genuine surprise that she was dead,” Lancaster said. “(Siefker) said Mr. Gleaton said, ‘I did not mean to kill her, I did not want to hurt her, I loved her, it was an accident.’ ”
The defense attorney also argued that Smith didn’t repeat the exact words Gleaton used in the minute-long Snapchat video after the shooting.
“Mr. Smith mixed them in a little bit when he said it’s a video of him bragging about killing Hailey Christiansen and showing (Gleaton’s) intent,” Lancaster said. “(Smith) said, ‘The reason to kill was because I shot the bitch; she was playing with me.’ The full statement (Gleaton) makes is, ‘Mother (expletive) are playing with me, not playing with me next time.’ ”
Lancaster also pointed to inconsistencies in witnesses’ testimony. Christiansen’s friends testified that Gleaton had called Christiansen more than a dozen times on the night of July 23 and morning of July 24. A call log showed that Gleaton made seven calls to Christiansen.
One of Christiansen’s neighbors, Kim Mlnarik, had testified that she saw Gleaton park a silver car outside Christiansen’s residence on the morning of the shooting. Other witnesses testified that the vehicle Gleaton was driving was brown or gold. Further, Lancaster argued, Mlnarik testified that the vehicle wasn’t loud, and other witnesses testified that the vehicle was noisy and sounded like an old car.
Lancaster also referenced testimony from Lincoln police detective Robert Hurley, who compiled cellphone data that showed Gleaton’s phone had traveled from Sioux City to Norfolk, was near 1105 Blaine St., and later returned to Sioux City.
“Mr. Hurley can only tell us the handsets associated with the numbers of Hailey Christiansen and DeShawn Gleaton are in certain areas,” Lancaster said. “ He can’t testify that this handset is at this exact location. He can’t say who’s holding that handset or who’s in the car with that handset.
The state did not prove premeditation or intent, Lancaster said, and only proved that manslaughter — at best — had been committed.
“The state is telling you that Mr. Gleaton committed first-degree murder and put himself subject to those penalties, all in attempt to avoid a county jail sentence,” Lancaster said. “Is that a reasonable theory? That someone would commit murder to avoid a misdemeanor charge?”
IN HIS REBUTTAL, Smith responded to Lancaster’s argument that it wouldn’t be plausible to kill Christiansen and commit murder to avoid a pair of misdemeanor charges.
“I don’t have to prove that the defendant was smart,” Smith said. “I just have to prove that he was guilty.”
Smith said the evidence is clear — that Gleaton committed first-degree murder.
“Sherlock Holmes once said, ‘To make a decision, all things must seem to be exactly what they are,’ ” Smith said. “What that means is if we look at pieces of evidence, it is what it is. It cannot be something else.
“It’s time to do your duty, and based on the evidence, the instructions and your duty, there's only one verdict that will be just — just to everybody, to society,” Smith said. “And on the murder charge, that’s murder in the first-degree.”