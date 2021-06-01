Juniors come out flat in doubleheader loss

The Norfolk American Legion Juniors 16u team came out flat and paid the price in what was an ugly day at Veterans Memorial Field. They lost both games of a doubleheader to Grand Island Five Points; the first 8-0 and the second 9-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Each team kept the other at bay for the first two innings of the first game. However, Grand Island loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with two singles, a fielder’s choice and a walk.
With a chance to break the ice, Cohen Evans hit a ground ball to second baseman Ander Schold, whose subsequent error allowed two runs to score. The next batter, Ethan Kleint, drove in two more with a double to make it 4-0 in favor of Five Points.
Grand Island would add four more runs before the game was over, but just one would have sufficed. Kaden Kuusela held Norfolk to no runs on no hits over six innings while striking out 12 and earning the win.
It seemed like the juniors had turned a corner at the onset of the second game. After holding Five Points to no runs in the top of the first, Evan Harper drove in Easton Sullivan on a single in the bottom half to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.
Not long after, it became clear that wasn’t the case. With no outs in the top of the second, a throwing error by third baseman Jake Colligan allowed a runner on third base to score and tie the game.
Starting pitcher C.J. Hoffman was able to get two more and it seemed as if he’d come out with little damage. However, before he could even blink, two singles, a passed ball and another single gave Grand Island a 4-1 lead to end the frame.
The Juniors couldn’t muster up what it took to make a comeback.
Though only six games have been played, issues have already made themselves known. Some popped up on Tuesday and others have been lingering since opening day. Offensively, the team combined to strike out 20 times, many of them in which the batter was caught looking. In the field, Norfolk (2-4) committed six total errors, six in the first game and three more in the second.
“You’re not going to win many ballgames by playing like we did with that many errors and that many strikeouts,” Coach Tom Sullivan said. “But give it to Grand Island. They’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it.”
As a whole, Sullivan cited a general lack of urgency as perhaps the biggest culprit for the losses. Not only did he believe the team didn’t come ready to play, but he also felt that when the team was ahead like they were in the nightcap, they got too complacent and allowed their opponents to take control.
“That’s a recurring thing that we’ve had,” he said. “I think we relaxed a little bit and we relaxed a little too much and gave it right back to them. Instead of stepping on the gas, we played too relaxed and came out flat. We’ve got to fix that.”
The Norfolk Juniors will need to do so by Saturday, June 5, when they travel to face Fremont in a doubleheader for their next games. The first starts at noon with the second getting underway at 2 p.m.
GAME 1
Norfolk Juniors 000 000 X—0 0 4
Grand Island Five Points 004 211 X—8 12 1
W: Kaden Kuusela
L: Jake Colligan
—2B: (GI) Evan Kleint 2; 3B: (GI) Cohen Evans.
GAME 2
Grand Island Five Points 040 50X X—9 8 0
Norfolk Juniors 100 00X X—1 5 3
W: Cohen Evans
L: C.J. Hoffman
—2B: (GI) Cohen Evans; 3B: (GI) Cohen Evans.