Juniors bats silenced in area tournament opener

FREMONT — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physicians Orthopedics Juniors couldn’t get enough momentum going and lost to the Fremont First State Bank Juniors 6-3 in the first round of the Class A Area A6 baseball tournament on Friday.
The Juniors had lost twice to Fremont in the regular season, but it looked as though things would be different when C.J. Hoffman doubled home Easton Sullivan in the top of the first to give the team a 1-0 lead.
Such hopes were dashed quickly.
In the bottom half, Dom Escovedo tied the game on a single. In the second, a single by Jacob Broeker and two bases-loaded walks issued by Sean Barrett gave Fremont a 4-1 lead.
Barrett often thrives when he’s able to get ahead in the count, especially when throwing first-pitch strikes. However, Fremont was able to attack him early and used that approach to get big runs when it mattered.
“He was kind of missing up a little bit and I think when he does miss up, they’re able to put barrels on baseballs,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills said. “Give credit to them, they do a good job with that, but we need to be able to do that, too, and attack.”
Although Fremont added another run in the fourth, Norfolk created an opportunity to start a rally in the top of the fifth.
With two outs and a full count on Sawyer Wolff, Fremont’s Ryan Dix threw a wild pitch that walked Wolff and allowed Dylan Viergutz to score from third. Sullivan plated another run with a single to left field, but Carter Ramaekers stranded the two remaining runners to end the threat.
In the top of the sixth, Anden Schold and Viergutz each drew walks to put runners on first and second with two outs. Representing the go-ahead run, Tristan Kuehler struck out swinging to strand them.
The Juniors left five men on base and went 1-4 with runners in scoring position. Six of their first 11 at-bats were flyouts.
“We were just free swingers,” Mills said of the team’s approach at the plate. “We just went up there and tried to hit the first pitch as hard as we could. We can’t do that.”
Norfolk didn’t come out with the energy needed to win big in an area tournament. Such was evident in the four errors committed, all of which led to runs scored. Mills said he felt that the team came out tense and timid, something that also can’t happen.
"We have to be loose, we have to have energy and play to the best of our abilities,” Mills said. “Those (errors) are all momentum-changing. Momentum carries into energy and if we don’t get the momentum going our way, it’s really hard to win.”
With the loss, the Norfolk Juniors fall to the losers bracket. They’ll face the South Sioux City Post 307 Juniors Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
If they want a chance of bouncing back, Mills said, it will take playing up to the level they know they can and with the urgency to keep their season alive.
“I know how hard they’ve worked all year and how hard they really want this,” Mills said. “It’s on them to come out and play as hard as they can and hopefully let the chips fall where they may.”
Norfolk 100 020 0 — 3 3 4
Fremont 130 101 x — 6 4 1
WP: Caleb Hernik
LP: Sean Barrett
—2B: (NOR) C.J. Hoffman; (FRE) Cooper Weitzel, Colin Ridder.