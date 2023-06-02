The great Ben Hogan once said, “The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
Area kids are going to know that all too well later this summer. Young golfers will hit the links at Cedarview Country Club, 101 Calcavecchia Drive in Laurel, on Wednesday, June 7, as part of the Northeast Nebraska Junior Golf Tour.
This is the first year of the local tour. The tour — which will feature stops throughout Northeast Nebraska — is for children as young as 6 years old up to 18-year-olds enrolled in high school. Parents still have time to sign up their children to play during the tour season, with around 100 kids registered so far. To do so, they can visit nenjgt.org. There is a registration fee.
Other tour stops include Humphrey, Norfolk, Stanton, Battle Creek, Plainview, Wayne and Hartington.
“We want to create an opportunity for the kids here in Northeast Nebraska to be able to compete against one another,” said Jeff Kuhn, executive director of the tour and Norfolk Country Club general manager. “We want them to develop their skills at an early age as they get into their junior high and senior high school level. We also want to introduce these kids in Northeast Nebraska to the game of golf. It’s a game they can enjoy and play for a lifetime.”
The kids will play every week before the season concludes on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3, with the Northeast Nebraska Junior Tour Championships at the Norfolk Country Club. Throughout the season, the golfers will accumulate points for the final tournament, Kuhn said.
Also at the championships, the golfers may receive awards for their efforts over the summer, he added. The tour also will give out a scholarship to a senior who is leaving the tour that year.
The golfers will be divided by age. The age divisions and yardage will be:
— 6- to 8-year-old boys and girls play four holes from 150 yards out.
— 9- to 11-year-old boys and girls tee off at nine holes, which includes playing on par 3, 4 and 5 holes.
— 12- to 13-year-old boys and girls play nine holes from the forward tees.
— 14- and 15-year-old girls continue playing from the forward tees and can play either nine or 18 holes.
— Boys age 14 to 15 play from 5,800 to 6,200 yards and also may compete in the nine- or 18-hole division.
— Girls 16-plus play 18 holes from the forward tees.
— Boys over the age of 16 play the full course from 6,200 to 6,800 yards.
Kuhn said golf is interesting as it allows the kids to play individually, as well as on a team as they enter high school and college.
“(The sport) gives you that self-confidence of knowing that you’re the only one out there that can hit the golf ball and put it into the hole in the least amount of strokes,” he said. “It gives you so many valuable life lessons … like honesty, integrity and the self-discipline to go out there and practice. It’s all about how well you want to do and the more you practice at it, the better you get at it.”
Kuhn said he’s happy the kids can improve their game on the tour.
“We’re really excited to have this opportunity for our youth in Northeast Nebraska,” Kuhn said. “We really look forward to our first event.”