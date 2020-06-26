Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.04 Airport
Albion 0.01 Airport
Atkinson 0.81 Roger Brink
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Belden 1.35 Cathy Huetig
Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.58 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.48 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.06 Airport
Wayne 0.49 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.