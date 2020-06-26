National Weather Service NDN

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.04 Airport

Albion 0.01 Airport

Atkinson 0.81 Roger Brink

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Belden 1.35 Cathy Huetig

Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.58 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.48 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.06 Airport

Wayne 0.49 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Defund: Not the police, but the statues

Defund: Not the police, but the statues

Rats can drive cars. Not your car or my car. (Their legs really wouldn’t reach the pedals, after all.) Rather, researchers have created tiny cars just for their lab rats and certain experiments and have taught the little critters how to drive.

Exhibit open at Elkorn Valley Museum

Exhibit open at Elkorn Valley Museum

The reopening of the Elkhorn Valley Museum has been punctuated by two announcements: first, that former education coordinator Ashley Brown has been named the new executive director; second, that a new exhibit featuring Nebraska Regionalists will be on display beginning June 26.