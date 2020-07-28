June 2020 building permits

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of June 2020.
Residential
305 S. 14th St., Concrete Leveling Solutions/CLS, foundation repair, Shannon Dorcey, construction for basement reinforcement; 405 E. Klug Ave., SES Construction LLC, Amanda Erickson, construction for a deck; 601 Magnet St., Kenneth Blum, construction of shed and fence; 802 Wood St., Voecks Drywall, KV Rentals LLC, construction to demo a house; 1105 S. 10th St., Hector Alvarez, construction for a privacy fence; 3404 Portia Place, Faye Wood, construction of pergola; 205 S. 13th Place, BKM Construction, John Bear, construction for a new detached garage; 908 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders Home Development, construction for new townhome; 910 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders Home Development, construction for new townhome; 912 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders Home Development, construction for new townhome; 914 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders Home Development, construction for new townhome; 200 S. Willow St., CGG Ventures Inc. dba Xcel Roofing dba LOVEOURROO, Stacy Gibreal, construction to re-roof; 1809 Syracuse Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Julie Hall, construct to install power braces; 912 W. Maple Ave., David and Susan Whitney, construction for deck; 1404 Valli Hi Road, Michael Bessmer, construction for a privacy fence; 1506 S. Fifth St., Miriam McGraw, construction to replace back porch; 409 E. Klug Ave., Dale Coy, construction to add on to attached garage; 405 Logan St., Eugene Schmidt, construction to replace steps with new and deck; 1510 S. Fifth St., Kerry and Gena Eddy, construction to add on to existing deck; 507 Sherwood Road, A & E Builders, Todd Ridder, construction for garage, sunroom/bathroom addition; 101 Applewood Drive, Roger Kraft, construction to replace existing deck; 118 E. Phillip Ave., Eldorado Enterprises LLC, construction to remove and replace decks; 900 S. 14th St., Yordan Gonzalez, construction to remodel bathroom;
1906 Sunset Ave., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Mike Puls, construction for basement reinforcement; 2617 Crestview Road, Tyler Benson, construction for deck; 803 N. Birch St., Quality Storage Building LLC., Tom Weise, construction for 10-by-18 garden shed; 903 Eastridge St., Quality Storage Building LLC, Andy Praeuner, construction for 8-by-12 garden shed; 701 N. Oak St., American Fence Co., Cherie Brandt, construction of a fence; 902 Meadow Lane, Lori Armitage, construction of a fence; 405 Hastings Ave., Maria de Cuellar, construction of a fence; 2618 W. Prospect Ave., David Eckert, construction of an 8-by-12 storage shed; 505 S. Eighth St., I & P Construction, Cody Kathol, construction to lift house to replace foundation; 202 W. Norfolk Ave., I & P Construction, Donna Herrick, construction to remodel into two rooms; 709 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., construction for new single family dwelling; 700 S. Fourth St., Doug Stevens, construction to move garage; 411 W. Pasewalk Ave., Doug Stevens — Stevens Industries, Doug and Becky Stevens Family Trust, construction to remodel kitchen; 1609 Hillview Drive, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Dan and Dana Nickeson, construction to remove and replace deck; 504 S. 10th St., Sudbeck Construction, Sid Sudbeck Dup, construction for a new duplex; 707 S. Second St., Jereme Knoell, construction for privacy fence; 1708 Troon St., Ross Stoffer, construction for storage shed; 2409 Highland Drive, Dave Goeken, construction for deck; 2910 Pinnacle Drive, Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Mike Flood, construction for an addition and remodel; 111 N. Pine St., Amanda Rich, construction to add a bathroom; 4309 Pierce Drive, Joseph Miller, construction for shed; 300 Aspen Drive, Merry Braun, construction for privacy fence; 302 Aspen Drive, Stephanie Chandler, construction for privacy fence; 601 N. 11th St., Dustin Dirkschneider, construction to replace existing deck; 217 Jefferson Ave., Martin Gonzalez, construction for a new porch; 705 S. Second St., Thayer Boschen, construction for a fence; 1404 W. Pasewalk Ave., Genaro Epinales, construction for covered front porch; 607 N. 11th St., Joseph Fuchs, construction for a shed; 2808 Ruthann Circle, Marvin Labenz, construction of a storage shed; 605 Adare Road, Zach Steiner, construction to reinforce a basement wall; 1002 Janet Lane, Maydelin Rodriguez, construction for fence; 806 Westbrook Drive, Timperley Construction, Lance Morrow, construction for pergola with shade cover.
Commercial
226 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., District Table & Tap, installation of building sign; 1106 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., The O Lounge, installation of a free-standing sign; 2005 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs Inc., Courtesy Ford, Al Rajaee, installation of a free-standing sign; 410 W. Norfolk Ave., Beckenhauer Construction, Pflueger Management LLC, construction for remodel of business; 1106 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., The O Lounge, installation of two building signs; 510 W. Pasewalk Ave, Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Norfolk Public School District, construction to remodel classrooms; 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Love Signs Inc., Our Savior Lutheran, installation of free-standing on-premise sign; 910 Queen City Blvd., Robert Dudley, installation of monument sign.