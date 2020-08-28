July 2020 building permits

Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of July 2020.

Commercial

200 W. Norfolk Ave., I & P Construction, Herrick Farms Inc., construction for commercial remodel; 210 S. Third St., J.H. Hespe Co. Inc., Midtown Health Center, construction to remodel space for COVID clinic; 605 Iron Horse Drive, J.H. Hespe Co., Inc Zodiac Properties II LLC, Jack So, construction to remodel office space; 315 N. Fourth St., Wolfe Custom Homes, Edward D. Jones Investment, construction to remodel business; 511 S. Fifth St., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Norfolk Public School District, construction to install lockers and remodel room; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construct new building for college; 309 N. Fifth St., City of Norfolk, construction for remodel; NE Industrial Water Tower, City of Norfolk, construction for water tower; 2301 E. Benjamin Ave.

Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construction for new Animal Op building; 2301 E. Benjamin Ave., Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construction for new Vet Tech building; 315 N. Fourth St., Fauss Construction Inc., First Nebraska Bank — Lydell Wo, construction to remodel tenant space; 603 W. Omaha Ave., R.F. Machine Works, construction for change of copy sign; 1300 Verges Ave., Zachary Kopf LLC, construction to demolish a commercial property; 701 W. Phillip Ave., Tri City Sign Co., Tom Boardman, construction for sign installation; 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave., Climate Pros LLC, Walmart RE Business Trust, construction for remodel of curbside area; 2614 Old Hadar Road, M Johnson Electric LLC, Mark Johnson, construction for warehouse with office space; 1000 Norfolk Ave.

Love Signs Inc., Rob Dover, construction to install free-standing sign; 105 S. 13th St., Suite B, Love Signs Inc., Chuck Borgmann, construction for a change of copy sign; 1109 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., Dennis Petersen, construction for installation of a new sign; 315 N. Fourth St., Love Signs Inc., Kent Friedrich, construction for installation of two new signs; 2501 E. Omaha Ave., Love Signs Inc., Wilke Enterprises LLC, construction to install a free-standing sign; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, construction for student-built home; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, construction for student-built home; 801 E, Benjamin Avenue, Northeast Community College, construction of a greenhouse.

Residential

2200 Western Circle, Shawn Primrose, construction for new home on existing foundation; 106 S. 24th St., Robert Schulz, construction for storage shed; 319 Valley View Drive, Reestman Construction, Caroline Garder, construction to remodel bathroom; 106 N. Birch St., Shannon Carlson, construction to install a privacy fence; 507 Valley Road, Creative Structures Inc., Daren Buettner and Josie Wolff, construct a residential swimming pool; 1720 Imperial Road, Thrasher Basement Systems, Ruth Vacha, construct to install wall anchors; 4812 W. Norfolk Ave., Cook Builders, Julie Deering, construction for detached garage; 1103 W. Michigan Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Amanda Buchanan, construct to install power braces; 2606 Clearfield Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Ashley Dickey, construct to install power braces; 1900 Westwood Drive, Haig Construction, Dawn Caulkins, construction for a deck; 606 S. 14th St.

Rosa Perez, construction to install two egress windows; 2001 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construction for new single-family home; 1716 Lennon Ave., Precision Pool & Covers LLC, John Dickey, construct 15-foot-by-30-foot I.G. swimming pool; 1401 Elm St., Dick Kester, construction for an egress window; 505 Shannon Drive, Mark Amen, construction of a storage shed; 602 Opal Lane, Wayne Dover, construction for a storage shed; 808 S. 10th St., Archers Home Improvement, Margaret McDonald, construction for two egress windows; 906 S. 14th St., Archers Home Improvement, Janett Kaup, construction for handicap ramp; 5800 W. Omaha Ave., Adam Bolling Construction, Alex Weaver, construction for new single-family home; 1214 Wilson Ave., Travis Schaefer, Leslie Baker, construction for remodel project in basement; 504 N. Victory Road, Neil Bruns, construction for detached garage.

2911 Dover Drive, Warren Jensen Construction, Trevor O'Brien, construction for covered patio and garage addition; 1904 Maurer Drive, Knudson Builders Inc., Jeff Englemann, construction for replacing deck; 811 S. Sixth St., David Martinez, construction to enclose back porch; 111 N. Pine St., Amanda Rich, construction for an egress window; 1601 N. Eastwood St., Steve McFarlane, construction for garden shed; 1500 N. Eastwood St., Heritage Industries dba Heritage Homes, Dave Remter, construction for new single-family dwelling; 1624 Blackberry Drive, Preister Construction, Doug and Tracy Tennant, construction for a roof over existing deck; 2306 N. Eastwood St., Lynn and Brian Behnke, construction for a deck; 1112 Logan St., Mason Frew, construction for a detached garage; 3207 S 12th St., Suite 18, Terri and Mark Ewin, construction to demo a mobile home; 600 Charles St., Creative Structures Inc.

Todd and Brenda Sock, construction for a swimming pool; 1108 Roosevelt Ave., Luis Lemus, construction to cover a patio; 1307 Lodgeview Drive, Best Basement Technologies, Mike Paulsen, construction to reinforce basement walls; 604 S. 15th St., TB & Company, Todd Benda, construction for an egress window; 1005 Eastridge St., Jake Hastings, construction for a privacy fence; 2315 Clark St., Mitch Osborn, construction for a deck and door; 802 S. 11th St., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Thomas Suhr, construction to reinforce basement walls; 1008 Blaine St., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Brian Tharp, construction to reinforce basement walls; 114 El Camino Drive, Derek Strecker, replace 16-foot-by-20-foot deck.

July 2020 building permits

The following is a list of all commercial and residential building permits issued in Norfolk during the month of August.

Top-ranked Lutheran High rolls over Wolfpack

Class C top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast had to maneuver over a couple of bumps in the road in the second set but otherwise cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 victory over visiting Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday, in the opening match of the season for both teams.

The 2020 Super Six Unmasked

Who were those masked young women hanging around the Norfolk Daily News offices one Friday afternoon earlier this month? They were members of the Daily News volleyball Super Six for 2020: Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Kayden Jueden of Hartington-N…

Piper among eight Huskers suing Big Ten

LINCOLN — In a situation that has evolved rapidly over the past couple of weeks, the latest turn came when a lawsuit was filed by eight Nebraska football players, including Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper, against the Big Ten Conference.

COLUMN: A sense of normalcy returns

For the past six months, finding normal in this world has been more like an excursion into the mountains with the goal of finding Bigfoot or Sasquatch. I'm sorry, Darryl.