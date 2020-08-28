July 2020 building permits

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of July 2020.
Commercial
200 W. Norfolk Ave., I & P Construction, Herrick Farms Inc., construction for commercial remodel; 210 S. Third St., J.H. Hespe Co. Inc., Midtown Health Center, construction to remodel space for COVID clinic; 605 Iron Horse Drive, J.H. Hespe Co., Inc Zodiac Properties II LLC, Jack So, construction to remodel office space; 315 N. Fourth St., Wolfe Custom Homes, Edward D. Jones Investment, construction to remodel business; 511 S. Fifth St., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Norfolk Public School District, construction to install lockers and remodel room; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construct new building for college; 309 N. Fifth St., City of Norfolk, construction for remodel; NE Industrial Water Tower, City of Norfolk, construction for water tower; 2301 E. Benjamin Ave.
Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construction for new Animal Op building; 2301 E. Benjamin Ave., Kingery Construction Co., Northeast Community College, construction for new Vet Tech building; 315 N. Fourth St., Fauss Construction Inc., First Nebraska Bank — Lydell Wo, construction to remodel tenant space; 603 W. Omaha Ave., R.F. Machine Works, construction for change of copy sign; 1300 Verges Ave., Zachary Kopf LLC, construction to demolish a commercial property; 701 W. Phillip Ave., Tri City Sign Co., Tom Boardman, construction for sign installation; 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave., Climate Pros LLC, Walmart RE Business Trust, construction for remodel of curbside area; 2614 Old Hadar Road, M Johnson Electric LLC, Mark Johnson, construction for warehouse with office space; 1000 Norfolk Ave.
Love Signs Inc., Rob Dover, construction to install free-standing sign; 105 S. 13th St., Suite B, Love Signs Inc., Chuck Borgmann, construction for a change of copy sign; 1109 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., Dennis Petersen, construction for installation of a new sign; 315 N. Fourth St., Love Signs Inc., Kent Friedrich, construction for installation of two new signs; 2501 E. Omaha Ave., Love Signs Inc., Wilke Enterprises LLC, construction to install a free-standing sign; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, construction for student-built home; 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Northeast Community College, construction for student-built home; 801 E, Benjamin Avenue, Northeast Community College, construction of a greenhouse.
Residential
2200 Western Circle, Shawn Primrose, construction for new home on existing foundation; 106 S. 24th St., Robert Schulz, construction for storage shed; 319 Valley View Drive, Reestman Construction, Caroline Garder, construction to remodel bathroom; 106 N. Birch St., Shannon Carlson, construction to install a privacy fence; 507 Valley Road, Creative Structures Inc., Daren Buettner and Josie Wolff, construct a residential swimming pool; 1720 Imperial Road, Thrasher Basement Systems, Ruth Vacha, construct to install wall anchors; 4812 W. Norfolk Ave., Cook Builders, Julie Deering, construction for detached garage; 1103 W. Michigan Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Amanda Buchanan, construct to install power braces; 2606 Clearfield Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Ashley Dickey, construct to install power braces; 1900 Westwood Drive, Haig Construction, Dawn Caulkins, construction for a deck; 606 S. 14th St.
Rosa Perez, construction to install two egress windows; 2001 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construction for new single-family home; 1716 Lennon Ave., Precision Pool & Covers LLC, John Dickey, construct 15-foot-by-30-foot I.G. swimming pool; 1401 Elm St., Dick Kester, construction for an egress window; 505 Shannon Drive, Mark Amen, construction of a storage shed; 602 Opal Lane, Wayne Dover, construction for a storage shed; 808 S. 10th St., Archers Home Improvement, Margaret McDonald, construction for two egress windows; 906 S. 14th St., Archers Home Improvement, Janett Kaup, construction for handicap ramp; 5800 W. Omaha Ave., Adam Bolling Construction, Alex Weaver, construction for new single-family home; 1214 Wilson Ave., Travis Schaefer, Leslie Baker, construction for remodel project in basement; 504 N. Victory Road, Neil Bruns, construction for detached garage.
2911 Dover Drive, Warren Jensen Construction, Trevor O'Brien, construction for covered patio and garage addition; 1904 Maurer Drive, Knudson Builders Inc., Jeff Englemann, construction for replacing deck; 811 S. Sixth St., David Martinez, construction to enclose back porch; 111 N. Pine St., Amanda Rich, construction for an egress window; 1601 N. Eastwood St., Steve McFarlane, construction for garden shed; 1500 N. Eastwood St., Heritage Industries dba Heritage Homes, Dave Remter, construction for new single-family dwelling; 1624 Blackberry Drive, Preister Construction, Doug and Tracy Tennant, construction for a roof over existing deck; 2306 N. Eastwood St., Lynn and Brian Behnke, construction for a deck; 1112 Logan St., Mason Frew, construction for a detached garage; 3207 S 12th St., Suite 18, Terri and Mark Ewin, construction to demo a mobile home; 600 Charles St., Creative Structures Inc.
Todd and Brenda Sock, construction for a swimming pool; 1108 Roosevelt Ave., Luis Lemus, construction to cover a patio; 1307 Lodgeview Drive, Best Basement Technologies, Mike Paulsen, construction to reinforce basement walls; 604 S. 15th St., TB & Company, Todd Benda, construction for an egress window; 1005 Eastridge St., Jake Hastings, construction for a privacy fence; 2315 Clark St., Mitch Osborn, construction for a deck and door; 802 S. 11th St., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Thomas Suhr, construction to reinforce basement walls; 1008 Blaine St., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Brian Tharp, construction to reinforce basement walls; 114 El Camino Drive, Derek Strecker, replace 16-foot-by-20-foot deck.