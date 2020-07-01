National Weather Service NDN

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.03 Airport

Albion 0.42 Airport

Atkinson 0.31 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.60 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.55 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.50 John Carman

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowksi

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.11 Gene Trine

Newman Grove 0.45 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.18 Jim Bahm

Osmond 0.06 Glen Emery

Scribner 1.20 Marilyn Camp

Wayne 0.44 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

