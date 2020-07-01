Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.03 Airport
Albion 0.42 Airport
Atkinson 0.31 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.60 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.55 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.50 John Carman
Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck
Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowksi
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 0.11 Gene Trine
Newman Grove 0.45 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.19 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.18 Jim Bahm
Osmond 0.06 Glen Emery
Scribner 1.20 Marilyn Camp
Wayne 0.44 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.