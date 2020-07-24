MADISON — District Court Judge Mark Johnson threw out an attorney’s motion to recuse and discipline Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith on Wednesday.
A number of phone calls between Dale Matteson, then in Madison County Jail, and his attorney, Seth Morris, were recorded and turned over to the county attorney’s office. Morris said this was a violation of attorney-client privilege and violated Matteson’s right to a fair trial.
For this reason, Morris filed a motion with the Madison County District Court requesting that it:
— Recuse Smith and his office be recused from the case and a special prosecutor be appointed;
— Discipline Smith;
— Reimburse Matteson for legal fees;
— Dismiss the case.
On Wednesday, Johnson released an order overruling Morris’ motion, determining that the calls were not confidential, according to the document.
Calls from inmates may be recorded and used by prosecutors in court. But jails are required by law to provide inmates with a way to call their attorneys without being recorded, as these calls are supposed to be confidential.
At the Madison County Jail, attorneys’ phone numbers are added to a do-not-record list. That way, when inmates call their attorney, the calls are confidential, according to court documents.
When a call is being recorded, there is an advisement at the beginning of the call stating that it is being recorded.
One of the phone numbers Morris was using was not on the do-not-record list, though, and the calls were recorded.
Morris said he never heard the warning that the calls were being recorded.
Several of the recorded calls were entered as evidence, though, and the advisement that the calls were being recorded could be heard in the recordings.
Capt. Terry Kotrous, the jail administrator, also testified that the warning would have been given for each call, and that he had verified this in the past.
Johnson ruled that since there was notice that the calls were being recorded, Matteson and Morris waived their right to client-attorney confidentiality.
Johnson also determined that the Madison County Jail does provide a way for attorneys and clients to speak privately on the phone.
Johnson’s order also stated that Morris’s testimony lacked credibility because of a number of inconsistent or untrue statements he had made. For example, Morris initially claimed that 50 calls had been recorded, when in fact the number was less than half that.
SMITH DISCOVERED the calls were being recorded in late December. When he did, he contacted Morris and warned him about the issue and spoke to the jail about it as well.
Kotrous spoke to Morris afterward and asked Morris if he wanted his number added to the jail’s list of attorneys. Morris told him that wasn’t necessary, Kotrous said.
Morris said he believed that Kotrous was referring to calls he made to the jail, not calls from the jail to his number. He thought his number already had been added to the list and that calls from the jail to his number were not being recorded any longer.
Smith found more recordings in late March. He once again contacted the jail again to make sure Morris’ number was added to the do-not-record list. This time, Kotrous searched the log of calls to find Morris’ number and added it to the do-not-record list.
While the calls are not privileged, Smith is treating them as if they were, he said in a June 16 hearing.
Smith said he did not listen to any of the recordings once he realized they were between Matteson and Morris, and he would not do so in the future or use them in a trial. Additionally, he ordered his staff not to listen the them, he said.
Matteson is charged with attempted incest and child abuse resulting in death.