A Cedar County district judge on Thursday dismissed a defense attorney’s motion challenging the validity of the death penalty, allowing prosecutors’ notice of aggravating circumstances to stand in the case of a Laurel man charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
District Judge Bryan Meismer, in a four-page decision, determined that no set of circumstances exist under which death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications of the death penalty.
Meismer’s ruling follows a Jan. 20 written motion from Todd Lancaster, the attorney for 43-year-old Jason Jones, who is accused of fatally shooting four Laurel residents on Aug. 4 and setting fire to their two homes. In a 21-page filing, Lancaster listed several grounds for why he believes the notice of aggravators filed by prosecutors against Jones should warrant a ruling by the presiding judge that Nebraska death penalty statutes — in whole or in part — are unconstitutional.
Included in the notice of aggravators filed Jan. 17 by Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien are accusations that Jones committed multiple killings within a short period of time; that he did so during the commission of other felonies; that at least two of the killings were carried out in an effort to keep the victims from identifying the killer; and that the fires were set to try to conceal the killer's identity.
Lancaster had alleged that sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes are unconstitutional under the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution. He wrote that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious because the decision is left to the individual county attorneys, and there is no statutory standard for the determination.
Among the allegations Lancaster made is that Nebraska Revised Statute 29-2523 is unconstitutionally vague on its face and applied only as interpreted by the courts of the state. Part of the statute states: “At the time the murder was committed, the offender also committed another murder.”
Neither the statute nor interpretations by the Nebraska Supreme Court have sufficiently defined what “at the time the murder was committed” means, Lancaster said, which could prevent aggravating circumstances from being rationally and consistently applied in a particular case.
Further, nationally and statewide, the number of death sentences and executions has declined to the point that the death penalty is “cruel and unusual,” he said.
During a hearing on Feb. 13, Lancaster provided 19 pieces of evidence in support of his motion that the death penalty is unconstitutional. Both counsel were then permitted to submit written briefs for Meismer to review.
Prosecutors had argued that Nebraska’s existing death penalty statutes have been found to be constitutional, and such statutes had repeatedly been found constitutional on each of the grounds alleged by Lancaster.
In his decision, Meismer wrote that, at present, there have been no facts elicited against which to measure the constitutionality of the death penalty statutes as applied to Jones — and therefore an inadequate record exists.
“In order to succeed on a facial challenge, the party challenging the statute has to establish that no set of circumstances exists under which the act would be valid, meaning the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications,” Meismer said.
The judge also aligned with previous courts’ rulings that prosecutors’ decisions to seek the death penalty are guided not only by statutes, but by case law.
The Nebraska Supreme Court, in a previously decision, determined: “In the absence of a showing of purposeful discretion based on an unjustifiable standard such as race, religion, or other arbitrary classification, assertions that prosecutorial discretion results in the arbitrary and capricious application of the death penalty simply do not present cognizable constitutional issues.”
Regarding Lancaster’s contention that the imposition of the death penalty violates evolving standards of decency, Meismer wrote that said argument is one for the Legislature, not himself.
“The Nebraska Legislature has enacted laws that allow for the death penalty in certain circumstances, and this court is bound by the statutes enacted and by legal precedent,” the judge said.
Meismer scheduled Jones’ arraignment for Monday, May 22. Jones, who is housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center without bail, will be permitted to enter a written not-guilty plea in lieu of appearing in court.
Prosecutors have filed charges against Jones and his wife — 43-year-old Carrie Jones — in connection to the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.
In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, Jason Jones is charged with four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.
Carrie Jones, who is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail, is charged with first-degree murder in Gene Twiford’s death. She also is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony.
Attorneys for Carrie Jones have filed a plea in abatement, alleging that, at a preliminary hearing in county court, prosecutors failed to present any complete evidence that the crimes Carrie Jones is accused of committing were in fact committed, thus warranting a dismissal of her charges.