HARTINGTON — A judge on Monday heard arguments from attorneys regarding the constitutionality of the death penalty in the case of a Laurel man charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Todd Lancaster, the attorney for Jason Jones, who is accused of fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting their homes on fire on Aug. 4, offered 19 exhibits in support of his Jan. 20 motion to quash a notice of aggravators that had been previously filed by prosecutors.
Evidence offered by Lancaster largely consisted of data pertaining to the imposition of the death penalty in Nebraska, the United States and internationally. Lancaster’s evidence appeared to show that, in the U.S. and globally, the justice system has shied away from imposing the death penalty and administering executions.
Lancaster said that, in the United States, evidence would show that only a handful of states still impose the death penalty, and only a handful of counties in those states pursue the same.
“So it seems to be that the death penalty is slowly going away,” Lancaster told District Judge Bryan Meismer. “And it's becoming to the point that it is unusual, and it is cruel that some people in one state may be facing the death sentence when the state next to them, across the river, they’re not.”
Lancaster had written in his motion that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious because the decision is left to the individual county attorneys, and there is no statutory standard for the determination.
The defense attorney further stated that allowing individual prosecutors to make such decisions regarding the death penalty violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fifth and 14th amendments and the cruel and unusual punishment clause of the Eighth and 14th amendments.
To back his claim, Lancaster offered an exhibit that included a list of first-degree murder cases in Nebraska in which the death penalty wasn’t sought by prosecutors but aggravating factors potentially existed. Each case Lancaster presented included a brief factual synopsis.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien objected to each one of the exhibits Lancaster offered, arguing that Monday’s hearing was not ripe, or ready, for litigation.
“That issue has not manifested itself in the respect that the aggravating circumstances are not elements of any of the crimes that are charged in the information,” O’Brien said. “As such, the appropriate time to make these arguments regarding the constitutionality of sentencing would be after a conviction for first-degree murder, and when the defendant becomes eligible for the death penalty.”
Lancaster said Monday’s hearing was his way of being cautious. He said he preferred to cover his bases now — not after the trial and possible convictions — because of the potential that Jones could face the death penalty.
Responding to Lancaster’s argument that prosecutors’ ability to pursue the death penalty as something capricious and arbitrary, O’Brien said that, in 250 years of existence, law in the United States has given prosecutors the ability to file and pursue the death penalty, just as they are able to prosecute speeding tickets and other crimes, all the way up to first-degree murder.
“And so our system of justice would fail in its entirety if you basically said that arbitrary and capricious filings of traffic tickets, and all the way up to first-degree murder,” O’Brien said, “are suspect because of the lack of firm standards in their application from county to county and state to state.”
In the notice of aggravators, prosecutors alleged that Jones killed two of the victims to conceal his identity as the perpetrator of a burglary. They also alleged that Jones committed multiple murders at the same time.
Lancaster said there is a lack of clarity with regard to what “at the same time” means. O’Brien said “at the same time” concerning crimes means “occurring within the same criminal transaction.”
Evidence would show, O’Brien said, that the four killings occurred over a nine-minute period at two different homes.
“Certainly, had a crime spree taken place over several days, I think the argument could be made that there is some issue of whether or not it's part of the same transaction,” he said. “But the evidence will show in this particular case that it was part of the same transaction."
Meismer received all of Lancaster’s exhibits into evidence. The judge gave both attorneys until Friday, March 17, to submit written arguments.
Prosecutors have filed charges against Jones and his wife — 43-year-old Carrie Jones — in connection to the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.
Jason Jones, who is being held without bail, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson.
Carrie Jones is charged with first-degree murder in Gene Twiford’s death. She also is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony.
Carrie Jones, who is being held on $1 million bail, is scheduled to appear in Cedar County Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.