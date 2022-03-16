MADISON — A former compliance specialist at the Norfolk Regional Center could now face a substantial prison sentence after she was convicted of one count of sexual abuse following the conclusion of her bench trial.
After weighing evidence for about 90 minutes Wednesday morning, District Judge James Kube found 49-year-old Suzy Milne, formerly known as Heather Schindler, guilty of first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person. Kube found Milne not guilty of second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person.
The conviction is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment. The charge in which Milne was found not guilty is a Class 3A felony that would have carried an additional 3 years’ imprisonment.
A convincing case
The Norfolk Regional Center is a psychiatric hospital that houses over 100 patients that have been convicted of sex crimes. Milne was an employee at the regional center from August of 2017 to April 2018. She was terminated from her job as a compliance specialist due to a combination of poor performance and suspicions that she was having a relationship with a patient, which is against the rules of the hospital.
Several witnesses, including the victim himself, testified that the relationship the man had with Milne was sexual and that they had secret sex both at the facility and at an eye doctor facility.
Anna Brewer, the lead investigator for the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, testified on Tuesday that Milne disclosed to her that she had a relationship with the victim that started out as platonic and became sexual in nature. Brewer became involved in the case after Milne reported in Douglas County that the victim was involved in human sex trafficking. That claim was later disproved.
Two patients at the regional center also testified that they were shown explicit photos of Milne that she had sent to the victim on a cellphone. One of the men testified that he had been suspicious the two were involved in an inappropriate relationship because he regularly saw Milne hanging around the man’s door.
State withdraws its rest
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith had rested the state’s case against Milne Tuesday afternoon. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, rested the defense’s case without calling Milne or any other witnesses to the stand.
Smith asked Kube on Tuesday if closing arguments could be delayed until Wednesday so that he could determine whether to withdraw his rest. Smith did decide to withdraw his rest Wednesday morning, which was allowed by Kube after Hartner objected.
Wednesday’s testimony was brief, as Smith called both the victim and Brewer to the stand again to verify testimony they had made the day before. Smith rested his case again about 9:30 a.m. Hartner then affirmed the defense’s decision to rest its case without calling any witnesses.
Closing arguments
Smith argued that there were multiple sexual encounters between Milne and the victim that occurred between late February 2018 and late April 2018 while Milne was an employee at the regional center and the victim was a patient.
The victim had testified that the sexual relationship between he and Milne was consensual, but Smith said consent “isn’t an issue” based on the charges filed against Milne. The state would only have to prove that Milne, a former employee, and the victim, a former patient, engaged in sexual penetration and sexual contact during the relevant timeframe.
Hartner argued that a bulk of the state’s case was heavily reliant on evidence that Milne and the victim had a relationship. Milne never disputed that a relationship existed, Hartner said, but the state’s evidence didn’t prove that sexual encounters between the two occurred between the state’s alleged timeframe in early 2018.
“She’s not going to stand here and deny that relationship,” Hartner told the judge. “... She disclosed (to Brewer) times they were intimate, none of which included the timeframe the state is alleging. She gave dates between 2017 and 2019. Nothing was specific in that timeframe.”
Brewer had testified that Milne admitted to having five sexual encounters with the victim between 2017 and 2020. The victim spent two stints at the Norfolk Regional Center — the first of which was from January of 2016 to November of 2017 and the second from February of 2018 to May of 2019.
Hartner also questioned the credibility of some of the state’s other witnesses, which included the victim, two current patients at the regional center, an ex-partner of Milne’s and Milne’s estranged mother.
Milne and her ex-partner, for whom Milne was married to at the time of her relationship with the victim, are about to undertake a custody battle, Hartner said, which presents bias in his testimony.
Both Milne’s ex-partner and mother testified that Milne had regularly talked about the victim after work. But neither testified that Milne ever spoke about having any sexual encounters with the man, Hartner said.
“There’s evidence of a relationship,” she said. “But the only testimony provided by the state of a sexual relationship (during the relevant timeframe) was by the purported victim.”
Further, Hartner argued, Don Whitmire, the man who promoted Milne and later fired her, testified that he never reported any sort of sexual relationship between Milne and the victim.
“Suzy doesn’t need to prove this didn’t happen. The state needs to prove this happened beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hartner said.
IN SMITH’S REBUTTAL, he said that the victim was ordered by a judge to be housed at the regional center so he could receive treatment and not sexually offend. People like Whitmire, Smith said, believe they can help rehabilitate patients. Milne curbed that, he said.
“That building is full of people like Whitmire, who believe very strongly they can make a person better character-wise and protect the rest of us,” Smith said. “When this defendant was there, she wasn’t part of that effort.”
Noncompliant at the jail
Before Milne’s trial commenced on Tuesday, she tested positive for THC, which is a violation of her bond conditions. Kube had ordered that Milne be held at the Madison County Jail Tuesday night as a result.
Smith said Wednesday morning that jail deputies advised him that Milne refused to cooperate during the booking process at the jail.
Before Kube went to the judge’s chambers to weigh a decision, he told Milne that he would address her bond amount regardless of what his ruling was. But the judge would only do so, he said, if Milne was compliant with the booking process at the jail.
“I will only address bond when you have cooperated fully with the booking process,” he said. “I would strongly suggest you do so while I’m preparing my decision on this.”
After Kube announced his verdict, Hartner argued that, despite Milne’s bond violation, her bond should have been reinstated at $20,000 personal recognizance. Milne was only unable to appear in court one time and had otherwise been compliant with the terms of her release.
“I would ask the court to reinstate the previously posted bond, but if the court sets any sort of bond, she’ll be in jail until sentencing comes up,” Hartner said.
Smith said that an increase in bond would be suitable because of her positive drug test.
“Had it been a jury trial, (the positive test) would have been very costly,” he said.
Kube then set Milne’s bond at $10,000, with 10% required for release. He ordered that a presentence investigation report be prepared and scheduled Milne’s sentencing for Thursday, May 19.