A Laurel woman charged with first-degree murder will be arraigned later this month after a judge denied her attorneys’ request to dismiss the three felony charges she faces.
Attorneys for Carrie Jones, 44, had filed a plea in abatement on Feb. 23, challenging the ruling by a Cedar County judge that there is probable cause that Jones committed each charge against her: first-degree murder, being an accessory to murder and evidence tampering.
On Tuesday, District Judge Bryan Meismer issued an order denying Jones’ plea in abatement, finding that prosecutors provided sufficient evidence during Jones’ Feb. 15 preliminary hearing to establish probable cause.
Nate Stratton, one of the two Norfolk attorneys representing Jones, had alleged in the defense’s plea in abatement that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that Jones committed each of the crimes she’s charged with. Stratton added that prosecutors also failed to present complete sworn testimony on all elements of the crimes charged.
Opposing counsel had agreed during a March 27 hearing to submit briefs related to the plea in abatement. Meismer then took the case under advisement.
In his order denying the plea in abatement, the judge scheduled Jones’ arraignment for Monday, May 22.
Jones is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Gene Twiford, 86, on Aug. 4, 2022, in Laurel. Her husband, 43-year-old Jason Jones, is accused of killing Twiford, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, and Michele Ebeling, 53, fatally shooting the four victims and setting fire to their respective houses.
Prosecutors are not alleging that Carrie Jones was the principal offender, but instead that she was an aider and abettor, having encouraged her husband to kill Gene Twiford. Nebraska law allows prosecutors to charge aiders and abettors with first-degree murder as if they were the principal offender.
For Carrie Jones to be convicted of first-degree murder, the state has to prove that Jason Jones committed first-degree murder; that Carrie Jones participated or encouraged Jason Jones to commit first-degree murder; that Jason Jones had the intent to commit first-degree murder; and that Carrie Jones knew about his intent or possessed the intent herself to kill Gene Twiford.
Prosecutors allege that Carrie Jones pushed her husband to “do something” about Gene Twiford, who purportedly would drive by the Jones couple’s house and make sexually-charged comments toward Carrie Jones over a three-year period.
According to Nebraska State Patrol investigators, Carrie Jones didn’t tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford, but she said if he didn’t, then she would. When Jason Jones allegedly targeted Gene Twiford, he did not know that the 86-year-old had a wife and daughter who lived with him.
Further, testimony during Carrie Jones' preliminary hearing revealed that the Joneses did not have a specific conflict with Ebeling and her fiance, Brian Welch. Carrie Jones told authorities that their neighbors simply gave them “weird vibes.”
Carrie Jones is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail.
Jason Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. Prosecutors have filed a notice of aggravating circumstances against him and are seeking the death penalty.
On March 30, Meismer denied a motion by Jason Jones’ attorney, Todd Lancaster, to quash the notice of aggravating circumstances. Lancaster had challenged the constitutionality of the death penalty, alleging that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious. Lancaster made other arguments, including that the death penalty has become cruel and usual.
Meismer determined that no set of circumstances exist under which death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications of the death penalty.
Jason Jones, who is being held at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln while he continues to undergo medical treatment for severe burns, also is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22.