MADISON — A Madison County judge on Tuesday denied a request made by Jeffrey Stewart, the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit, to reduce his bail from $500,000 to $100,000.
Stewart, 32, appeared before a judge for the first time since being charged with felony theft in December. He had spent most of the last seven months in Mexico before turning himself into U.S. Border Patrol officials on Friday. He was extradited to Madison County later that day.
Stewart, walking with a limp and appearing without an attorney on Tuesday, asked County Judge Michael Long for a bail reduction. On Dec. 16, the day a warrant was issued for Stewart’s arrest, Long set Stewart’s bail at 10% of $500,000, so Stewart must post $50,000 to be released from jail.
Stewart told the judge that he had been in contact with private attorneys that would cost around $50,000 to retain, in addition to $50,000 he would need to post to get out of jail.
“I just don't have that kind of money. So I'm hoping that maybe I can seek a reduction in the bond, which will allow me to maybe free up some of my other assets to pay for the attorney,” Stewart said.
Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, called investigator James Vrbsky with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to the stand.
Vrbsky testified that he and others with the sheriff’s office spent the last seven months working with other law enforcement agencies in trying to apprehend Stewart. Authorities put in a substantial amount of effort in trying to locate Stewart until he decided to turn himself in, Vrbsky said.
Stewart cross-examined Vrbsky, asking the investigator to confirm that it was Stewart himself who called the sheriff’s office to begin negotiating his surrender.
“I reached out about three, four weeks ago to make a first initial contact between yourself and I, at which point I wanted to arrange setting up to surrender to come forward to face the charges, is that correct?” Stewart asked.
Vrbsky agreed.
Once Vrbsky stepped off the witness stand, Stewart asked if he could recall the investigator to the stand. Stewart then said that, because he decided to turn himself in, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said he was not a flight risk, and asked Vrbsky if that was correct.
Vrbsky said that Stewart surrendering would help in terms of keeping the county attorney from asking Stewart’s bail to be increased, adding that the county attorney did say that it also meant that Stewart is not a flight risk.
In arguing for a reduction of his bail to $100,000 — or $200,000 maximum — Stewart acknowledged that the “biggest question” the judge might have pertains to the amount of time that elapsed between when the arrest warrant was issued and when Stewart turned himself in.
“I was undergoing mental health care in Mexico,” he said. “I can provide documentation to support that if needed. I still am suffering with some mental issues. The medication that I normally take for my PTSD and for my anxiety is not available inside of the prison or inside of the jail here because it's a controlled substance.”
Stewart added that he runs a small business from home in which he does mechanic work, which he said is the sole source of income for his wife and children.
“All I am asking for is to be afforded the opportunity to be able to defend myself in this case, which is what I came back to do — to prove that I did not commit these crimes and defend myself in the best path forward, which means hiring an attorney,” he said. “And in order for me to do that, I can't do that locked up in a jail cell because I need money to do that. And all I'm asking for is an opportunity to defend myself.”
Stewart added that he has no prior criminal history outside of a few speeding tickets. Furthermore, he said, he would be present at every court hearing in his case.
“I fully plan on seeing this to the end because I am confident I will be liberated at the end of this,” he said.
Hurd asked Long to keep Stewart’s bail at $500,000, saying that it was concerning that it took Stewart as long as it did to negotiate when he was going to surrender.
Long told Stewart that he doesn’t trust anyone who goes to Mexico and negotiates their surrender, adding that he disagreed with Smith in that the county attorney believes Stewart is not a flight risk.
“Well, I looked at the affidavit. The allegations are that $740,000 were stolen, and you did go to Mexico, which, on its face — unless you’re going to Mars or Antarctica — is one of the worst things you can do,” the judge said.
Long then appointed the Madison County Public Defender’s Office to represent Stewart. The 32-year-old was ordered to appear in court again on Thursday, July 25.
Stewart was charged as the result of an investigation that began in December into allegations that he used North Fork Area Transit credit cards for personal expenditures, including at hotels, casinos, stores and restaurants. He is accused of misusing around $740,000 of the nonprofit’s funds.
His charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.