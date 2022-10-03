Journalists have responsibility to be unbiased

Recently, a Gallup survey indicated that Americans are increasingly skeptical of news they think is filled with bias. In that survey, it was found that 36% of U.S. adults reported that they interacted with the media with a great deal or fair amount of trust. That leaves 64% of the public with a distasteful view of the media that they perceive as biased.
Consumers have every right to feel this way. Sensationalism has been on the rise, high-profile media companies are more concerned with profits than informing people, and the domination of misinformation and opinion on the front pages include some of the issues that plague the relationship between the newsroom and public.
However, that finding is inconsistent with the current climate of consumer behaviors with the media. It seems that now more than ever, people want to get their news from organizations that line up with their personal beliefs. They accuse all media companies of being biased, yet choose to get their information from only companies that match their world views.
While it can be difficult, I firmly believe that journalists still have a responsibility to be unbiased, even if the current climate with consumers makes it difficult to maintain objectivity. It’s a widely known moral in journalism to not let your opinion bleed into your reporting.
But there is one exception — bias that goes in favor of covering under-reported stories is acceptable, as long as the reporter’s personal feelings don’t become apart of the story.
It’s no surprise that newsroom employees are stretched thin. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for journalists is at a projected -9% between 2021 to 2031, meaning the number of journalists is expected to decrease. This bias that could go in favor of writing about an under-reported subject can act as motivation, especially in a time where media companies have to do more with less.
One of the most outstanding works of journalism literature is a 1906 novel titled “The Jungle,” by Upton Sinclair. In it, Sinclair exposed the harsh living conditions of immigrant factory workers in Chicago and the unsanitary practices of the American meat-packing industry. The findings from the novel gained attention from people in all parts of the country, and eventually led to the passing of the Meat Inspection Act of 1906.
In the context of the early 19th-century, yellow journalism and sensationalism were popular in newspapers. Investigations into the meat-packing industry or harsh living conditions were relatively unheard of. Despite this, Sinclair’s motivation to publish a story about the meat-packing industry influenced Congress to take action on an important issue (a foreign concept in today’s times).
While not every story will convince Congress to take action, it will help to better inform people, which is the core of what journalism was made to do.