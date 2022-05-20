OMAHA – Crofton’s Jordyn Arens added to her gold medal collection at the Class C state track and field meet on Friday at Omaha Burke.
The sophomore successfully defended her title in the 3,200 by finishing in 11:28.48, almost 34 seconds ahead of runner-up Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia.
But Arens took away things from that race that she values more than another first-place finish.
“For me, it’s not so much about winning. It’s about the journey,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of friends and I’ve grown as a person. The people I run with, especially Danie (Parriott) from Conestoga, she’s always before a race hyping you up and getting you ready to run.
“Then Alayna is always there and having fun. Before we race, we’re all in a big group talking about how windy districts was and if we had to go into a shelter because of the wind storm. We were really chilling and bonding. It’s a really special time. These memories, I’m going to carry them with me for the rest of my life.”
As for the race itself, Arens created some memories for herself as she pulled away throughout the second half.
“I went out there and I competed with people I don’t usually get to,” she said. “I had a lot of competition at this race, which I am really thankful for because they can push me to the next level.
“Even if I didn’t PR at this meet, it’s OK because I had fun, I enjoyed it and I had people pushing me through it who are super supportive no matter where I was.”
Vargas stuck close to Arens for the first half, something that the sophomore who has already earned four state medal golds in her career hasn’t often had during competition this year.
“Her being there, especially towards that middle part, pushes you to overcome a lot,” she said. “You are, ‘Oh, she is right here. I have someone I can go with and push each other and compete.’ “
Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan finished fifth.
Arens also earned a fifth-place medal in the 4x800 with teammates Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine and Elizabeth Wortmann. She returns on Saturday to try to defend her title in the 1,600.
North Bend Central was sixth and Oakland-Craig seventh in the 4x800.
MAYA ZOHNER added another top pole vault medal to her collect.
The Battle Creek junior placed second after winning the event last year.
She cleared 11-0 to place behind Grand Island Central Catholic’s Marissa Rerucha, who went 11-6.
“I’m still pretty happy,” Zohner said. “I feel pretty blessed to even be here to get second. I’m thankful for all the blessings God has given me and the abilities that he’s given me. My coaches and everyone have spent so much time to help me with my pole vaulting.”
Zohner got over the bar cleaning on her third and final try at 11-0 to secure second place.
Six other vaulters exited at that height, including Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda and Crofton’s Jayden Jordan, who were part of a three-way tie for third place.
“I just kind of told myself that it was my last attempt and I had to do it to keep going,” Zohner said. “I didn’t want to be done yet. I just asked God to help me through that vault and He did.”
Zohner was one of the vaulters who had to temporarily leave the competition to take part in her other events. In her case, it was the 100 hurdles.
“For the hurdles you need to warm up, and I’ve kind of been suffering an injury (to her left leg), so I haven’t been practicing much this week,” she said. “I needed that warmup and you have to make sure your mind is in the right event at the right time.”
Although she couldn’t quite repeat as a state champion in the pole vault, Zohner said she was satisfied with her junior season.
“I look forward to coming back next year and hopefully improve,” she said.
WISNER-PILGER’S Lindsey Kniefl placed second in the long jump to lead five area medalists in the event.
Kniefl moved up into the runner-up spot by hitting 17 feet even on her second jump of the finals and then improved on that by going 17-3.25 on her final try.
“At first, I was a little nervous, but I kept jumping and I got better as I went,” she said. “It was super exciting.”
Kniefl said she got the distance and placing she was hoping for to open her state meet, which will include three move events (triple jump, 4x100, 4x400) on Saturday.
“I wanted to keep going up and I did,” she said. “I’m really proud of how I did today. I was hoping for top three, but there was amazing competition today. You never know what will happen but it turned out well.”
Superior’s Ella Gardner won gold with a jump of 18-0.75.
Other area medalists were Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr (fourth), Valentine’s Kailee Kellum (fifth), Ainsworth’s Cameryn Goochey (seventh) and North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel (eighth).
Ainsworth’s Kaitlyn Nelson placed fifth in the discus.
Area qualifiers from Friday’s preliminaries for Saturday’s finals were:
% 100 hurdles: Valentine’s Becca McGinley, Crofton’s Ellie Tramp, Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel and Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda.
% 300 hurdles: Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum, Svoboda and Tramp.
% 200: Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Sophia Reifenrath.
% 400: Cheatum, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol, Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda and Valentine’s Tacey From.