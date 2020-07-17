Opposition was expressed Thursday evening to two requests for conditional-use permits that would enable houses to be built in agriculturally zoned areas on less than 40 acres.
The concerns included that while the current property owners seeking the permits might not object to dust and agricultural odors, there’s no guarantees that future generations who live in the houses might not object.
Although these types of requests for houses on lot splits usually don’t generate much controversy, both Thursday’s requests did during public hearings.
Madison County, which enacted zoning in 1976, includes restrictions on the number of houses that can be built in the country beyond the homestead. The idea is to keep agriculturally zoned areas used for agriculture and encourage residential growth to occur in or near cities and towns.
In the end, both requests were approved following public hearings on 8-0 votes. They will next be considered before the Madison County board of commissioners, which has final authority.
One of the requests came from John and Kristen Orlowski for a conditional-use permit to build a house on less than 40 acres on Orlowski’s Lot Split, which is north of Madison along 553 1/2 Avenue. The Orlowskis were approved for a lot split and seek to to build a home on their 4 acres of the property, which they are purchasing from their grandparents.
The other was from Patrick Hintz for a conditional-use permit to construct a house less than 40 acres on Sunderman’s Southeast Lot Split on property north and east of Battle Creek along 843rd Road.
Among those opposed to the Orlowski request was Ed Neidig, who owns 80 acres with his wife, Alecia, directly south of the lot split. Among the questions Neidig had were if the request met the density requirements.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said in an ag transitional area, which this property is zoned, there can be up to four residences not including the homestead in the quarter-section. In general agricultural zoning, there can be up to three and in agricultural intensive, it can be up to two.
McWhorter said since this isn’t an ag intensive area, it is designed to be a transition from heavier agricultural use to some lighter agricultural and other uses.
Neidig said he plans to move with his wife into a farm house that has been in their family since 1890 that would be south of where this house could be built. They plan to raise cattle. He said they want it to be agriculture now and in the future.
Deb Neidig said they don’t want another house in that area. There already is a lot of traffic on that road, which has narrow shoulders, she said.
Neal Neidig said the last new building on that road was built 80 years ago. It’s a farming area and should stay that way, he said.
John Orlowski was asked by the Neidigs on what part of the 4 acres he plans to construct his house. Orlowski said he hasn’t decided for certain, but he would invite Ed Neidig to view the property and he would work with him to find an area that is not disruptive to him.
“I don’t want to be a nuisance to you at all,” Orlowski said. “I’d rather work with you than against you.”
Similar concerns were raised over Hintz’s permit. Not everyone identified themselves before speaking, but the concerns included that too many people are building in the country and then complain about agricultural uses.
One man said he was a farmer and that Madison County is down to just three dairy farms. Yet everyone seems to want to be living next to them, the man said.
Commissioner Merlin Milander said some people might want to just look at cows without owning them.
Commissioner Jim Prauner said farmers are getting older and there does need to be new farmers replacing them. There used to be houses on about every quarter section of land in the country, but now many of those homesteads are removed and farmed instead.
Prauner said he believes it is OK and necessary for there to continue to be new residences built in the country.
Commissioner Merlin Oswald said he knows everyone involved in the Orlowski request and respects everyone. There were good points brought up on both sides, he said.
“All in all though, it does kind of fit the characteristics of that neighborhood,” he said, “for the number of houses out there.”
There are several houses out there and they are close to each other. This will be the last one that will be able to be built there because of zoning regulations, Oswald said.
Among the conditions attached to the conditional-use permits are that the applicants understand they are living in the country and will have to expect dust, flies and odors associated with agriculture.
Some concerns were raised that those conditions won’t mean anything for the next generation that buys those houses.
McWhorter said they are attached to the deed. The only way they can be removed is for a subsequent county board to remove them, she said.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the Madison County Zoning Office on Bonita Drive in Norfolk.
Members present: Richard Grant, Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Jim Prauner, Raymond Flood, Merlin Milander, Steve Abler and Merlin Oswald.
Members absent: Zach Westerman and Stan Schapman.
Others present: Zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; about 50 members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 15 minutes, including a pre-submission meeting to discuss a livestock feeding operation.
ACTION ITEMS
* Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Evan Eucker, doing business as Evan Eucker Pork, for a conditional-use permit for a livestock feeding operation for 2,499 hogs on land located west of Madison at the intersection of 827th Road and 545th Avenue. The nearest residence is more than a half-mile away and the regulations require them to be at least one-fourth mile away. Eucker said he intends to custom feed the hogs, which will be from 55 pounds to market. The area is zoned ag intensive and scored 360 points on the county’s zoning matrix. It takes 350 points to pass. Evan Eucker said he is trying to get into farming, and this looks to be his best opportunity. The hogs will be fed for Cactus Feeders, based in Amarillo, Texas, which is starting to do business in the area. There was nobody who spoke in opposition. The request was approved 8-0 and will next go to the county board.
* Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Brent Weitfeld to spread bio-solids on pasture ground. The bio-solids are from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant located south of Norfolk and the ground is at 83660 556th Ave. The pasture will be divided into five parcels, with no grazing of cattle for at least 30 days after the sludge is spread. It is treated before being applied. There was no opposition, but some neighbors did ask questions. There was one letter read into the record against the request. The request was approved 8-0 and will next go to the county board.
* Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Brent Weitfeld to spread bio-solids on more pasture ground. It will be divided into sections. The bio-solids are from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant and this ground is located south of Norfolk near the intersection of 837th Road and 558th Avenue. There was no opposition. The request was approved 8-0 and will next go to the county board.
* Heard Heather McWhorter, the zoning director, provide a monthly report and reviewed the building permit report.