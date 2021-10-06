Join the Winston Churchill fan club

I recently received an email from someone who had a Winston Churchill quote in their signature. I can’t even remember which quote it was, I was just excited there was another Winston Churchill fan out there. Most people think of Winston Churchill as the fat English guy who liked to smoke cigars in World War II which was mostly true but, besides being a great leader, I’ve always thought he was fascinating because he was also a wonderful author and gifted artist. He also had some memorable quotes.
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
“Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing had happened.”
“Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”
“Kites rise highest against the wind, not with it.”
“It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.”
“You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
As an author he wrote 43 books in 72 volumes and was awarded a Nobel Prize in literature in 1953. A few months ago, I read a book Churchill wrote in 1930 about his youth called “The Early Years.” I think I like that he had such a dry sense of humor. Here’s a couple comments he had about his school experiences: “I should have liked to be asked to say what I knew. They always tried to ask what I did not know. When I would have willingly displayed my knowledge, they sought to expose my ignorance. This sort of treatment had only one result: I did not do well in examinations.”
“My education was interrupted only by my schooling.”
Churchill was also a prolific artist painting over 500 works in his lifetime. He told friends that he painted to combat depression.
“I cannot pretend to feel impartial about the colours. I rejoice with the brilliant ones and am genuinely sorry for the poor browns.”
His paintings came be found in art museums around the world. Interestingly enough, he so hated a portrait that was painted of him for his 80th birthday, his wife had it destroyed. You gotta love him.
When Churchill became Prime Minister at the beginning of World War II he famously told the House of Commons: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” There is no doubt he was an integral figure in saving England from Hitler’s rule.
If you haven’t read about or googled Winston Churchill lately, you may want to check him out. Maybe you’ll want to join the Winston Churchill fan club, too.