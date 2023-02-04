Although many of us have managed to survive January with our sanity and some semblance of a smile still intact (not sure if I fit into that category, but I’m trying), it will be no surprise to most people that January ranks at the bottom for favorite months of the year.
If we want to try to put a positive spin on it, we could say that January is No. 1 — for least favorite months of the year. But that’s just semantic trickery. No matter how you word it, January is more dreaded and hated than the two-years-before-an-election inundation of news about the “upcoming” election.
What’s not to hate about January? It’s cold. It’s snowy. It’s often impossible to go anywhere or plan anything. The only holidays in January involve no gifts and no mail service. It’s usually the month when people fall off the wagon in terms of their resolutions.
And, to top it all off, it is one of the seven months with 31 days. Of those seven months, January is the only month that falls entirely in the winter season. The early part of December is still autumn, and the latter part of March welcomes the spring season. (February, of course, is no great gift offering from Mother Nature, but we generally have to endure it for only 28 days.)
Whose harebrained scheme was this anyway? And can anyone do anything about it?
We elect our government officials to help us with important issues. They have responded by spending an inordinate amount of time over the years focusing on legislation to kill daylight saving time.
Yep, it’s annoying to have to change all the clocks in the house twice a year and try to adjust our bodies to a new sleep-wake pattern. But is that as annoying as January? Where are our legislators when we really need them?
Of course, legislators can’t do anything about the miserable weather in January, but perhaps they can something about the parameters of the month. Mentally, I think we would all be better off if January had only 28 days. We could add one of the three deleted days to each of April, June and September — months that I think we can all agree would be much nicer as 31-day months than January.
It’s not like the calendar has been the same throughout time. At one time, there were, according to many sources, only 10 months in a year — or, technically, only 10 months were recognized with names (what are now January and February were basically ignored). And, in fact, the calendar throughout history has started at different times in different months in different parts of the world. Sure, the calendar has been stable for a long time, but since when has the status quo stopped us from advancing in our thoughts and ideas?
Of course, I recognize that there would be issues with this proposal — in terms of secular and religious life. I realize that the calendar is based on lunar cycles, which I won’t even pretend to understand, and the timing for Easter. But, certainly, adjustments can be made with leap years —not necessarily in February — to account for any undesirable results.
For those of you horrified by my suggestion, please don’t send me any hate mail. This is simply a satirical essay making a mockery of my own disgust and annoyance with the month of January.
Yes, satirical. For the most part, anyway.
