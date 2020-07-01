One of the fastest athletes in Norfolk — and the entire country — is taking her talents to the national stage once again.
In mid-July, 12-year-old Jamaya Koehlmoos will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the Amateur Athletic Union, West Coast Junior Olympic Games against the best 12-year-old girls in the western United States.
Koehlmoos, the daughter of Dan and Vicki Koehlmoos, said she sees a future on the track and enjoys competing.
"I want to be one of the fastest runners in the world when I grow up," she said.
Koehlmoos previously has competed in the USA Track and Field (USATF) Hershey National Junior Olympics.
The middle school runner would usually compete in the USATF but because of COVID-19, all of its 2020 events were canceled. For the first time, Koehlmoos will be competing in the Amateur Athletic Union instead.
"I'm excited and anxious," Koehlmoos said.
This year she will be competing in the 12-year-old division as she has been looking to improve her times at her first meet of the year.
"We pray that when she goes to this meet that she will be in the right mental state and that she goes out to get a personal record," said her coach, Shon King. "We want her to go out and run her best race every time."
Ever since February, Koehlmoos have been training four times a week under the watchful eyes of King.
"We have been working on explosiveness. We've been doing a lot of hill work, sprints, but we haven't been able to do as much long distance," King said. "We've tried to supplement the workout as much as we could, since we couldn't get on a straight track."
This year has been difficult when training for the West Coast Junior Olympic Games because the coronavirus pandemic hasn't allowed Koehlmoos to train on sufficient tracks as usual.
"It's been different. We haven't been doing actual stuff on the track since places have been closed," King said. "The workouts have been different than the normal track workout."
The coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in their practice routine, but they picked it back up when the weather warmed up and have been working hard on her times ever since.
"She comes and works hard every day. The game in any sport is mental, the body will do what the mind tells it to do. At a young age if she can learn to create that mental passion, then it will carry over down the line," King said. "She works hard, and that's all we can ask."
This will be her first time competing in 2020, so they will be able to see how she has improved over the past couple of years.
"It will be good to gauge where she's at compared to where other people are," King said. "With the growth and the work that she's put in, as she's continuing to put in, her personal records will improve."
When the West Coast Junior Olympic Games come around, Koehlmoos knows she will have her proud parents there cheering her on.
"It's exciting. It brings tears to my eyes just talking about her. It's really exciting to see her grow and improve from year to year. Knowing that this is what she wants to do and it is in her heart," said her mother, Vicki Koehlmoos. "She has a goal set, and it's an awesome feeling just to be able to help her reach her goal. We're very proud of her. She goes four days a week and gives up a lot of her summer just to reach her goal. That's an amazing feat, which takes a lot of discipline."
Koehlmoos has competed at the national level four times previously, but the West Coast Junior Olympic Games will mark the first time in 2020 that Koehlmoos will be competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash on July 10.
"I need to get my mechanics down and be in the right mindset so nobody beats me mentally and physically," Koehlmoos said.
If she moves on, the semifinals will be next and the finals will conclude Sunday, July 12.
Should she move on past the West Coast Junior Olympic Games, she will move onto the AAU National Track and Field Championships in Florida on Aug. 5-8.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Results from the West Coast Junior Olympic Games may be found online at aautrackandfield.org.