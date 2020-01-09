PORTUGAL — Athletes who get into the sport of basketball grow up competing at the youth, high school and collegiate level with aspirations to make it to the professional level.
The NBA is known as the best basketball league in the world, but the game of basketball stretches beyond the United States, as there are players competing in leagues from around the world.
Jalen Bradley, 26, is a 6-foot-1-inch guard for the professional basketball team in Portugal, S.C. Lusitania EXPERT (Portugal-LPB).
The Norfolk native grew up playing basketball at Norfolk High School, where he was on the all-state tournament team in 2010 and 2011 and the all-state team in 2011 and 2012.
Bradley played varsity basketball all four years and started his sophomore, junior and senior years.
Before Bradley went to high school, he grew up watching his parents, Aaron and Crystal, work hard every day, which gave Bradley the work ethic he has to this day.
"Observing both of my parents, they instilled in us hard work," Bradley said. "I put that into my craft and what I wanted to do with basketball. My name is synonymous with hard work, and that's how I got to where I am now."
Out of high school, Bradley went to Nebraska-Omaha (UNO), where he spent two seasons with the Mavericks before transferring to Northeast Community College.
After one season, Bradley then transferred to Oral Roberts University for two years. His sister, Jaycee, also plays Division I basketball, now at Texas Christian University.
"It was definitely a roller coaster. Coming out of high school, I thought I was a little bit better for the college level," Jalen Bradley said. "Reality struck in real quick, but I continued working and I found myself starting for a Division I team (Oral Roberts)."
In his final collegiate season at Oral Roberts, Bradley averaged 14.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game while he shot 45.7% from the field, 36.3% from behind the arc and 84.4% from the free-throw line.
In 2017, Bradley graduated from Oral Roberts and then entered the NBA G League, joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In 32 games for the Skyforce, Bradley averaged 4.5 points per game, 1.6 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game.
Bradley learned the different styles of professional basketball and had to adapt to the next level.
"Everything was completely different. They teach you to do the opposite. They teach you to do the opposite in the G League because the stuff they teach you in high school and college is slow and it doesn't work at the pro level," Bradley said. "They told us never to shot fake, never to jump stop or throw two-hand passes because it is all too slow. The speed of the game is completely different and how it becomes a business."
Bradley knew it was going to be different playing professional basketball, and he found out quickly how basketball is a business.
"It is a huge learning experience, and I've never learned so much information in the last few years," he said.
Throughout his career, Bradley relied on his basketball IQ, which has helped him make the right plays consistently.
"I'm not a guy that tries to score 30 points every game, and I'm not a guy that is trying get 15 assists every game," Bradley said. "I'm trying to make the right play, each and every play."
In 2018, Bradley was drafted by the Lakeland Magic in the G League but was cut right before training camp started.
He then signed with Janova Janovos, a professional basketball team in Lithuania.
"I was at a high when I was playing in the G League. In year two I thought I was going to go back and keep improving from where I was, but then I got cut," he said. "I kind of hated my experience in Lithuania."
After one season in Lithuania, Bradley played in Australia, where he averaged 21.9 points per game
"Australia is fun but to Europe, they don't value the game of basketball, so it didn't really help my résumé," Bradley said.
Bradley is now playing basketball for S.C. Lusitania EXPERT in the top division in Portugal.
"It's been a struggle and a journey. When you think of pro basketball overseas, it's not all the same," Bradley said. "Unless you get to the top leagues, it's probably going to be a struggle."
Along the way, Bradley picked up an agent, Jeremiah Haylett, who has been helping Bradley with guidance for the past six months.
"He's been great to work with. He's working on transitioning his game, so he can be as marketable as we can make it," Haylett said of Bradley. "He's playing pretty well in Portugal. He communicates effectively with me, and we are building toward a strong career path for him."
Bradley will finish out the season with S.C. Lusitania EXPERT in April, and he will then see where basketball will take him from there.
"A priority is to enjoy what I'm doing as much as I possibly can," Bradley said. "Whether I'm playing in 10 to 20 years or coaching, I'm going to be around the game of basketball."