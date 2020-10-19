Jaguars sweep past Cadets to win East Husker crown

STANTON — For the first time since 2012, Howells-Dodge found itself in the East Husker Conference volleyball tournament final here Saturday, but the Jaguars looked like veteran performers in the event in sweeping past West Point-Beemer in three sets.
“We are really coming together at the right time of year,” second-year Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. “The entire team played great here today.”
After disposing of North Bend Central in the semifinals, Howells-Dodge handled the Cadets 25-16, 25-19 and 25-9.
“We would have liked to play better,” West Point-Beemer coach Taylor Shepard said. “Give Howells-Dodge the credit; they came to play today and really came after us.”
The Jaguars have won 13 matches in a row since a loss to Lutheran High Northeast on Sept. 24. They also dropped only one set the entire tournament, that coming in Thursday's opening contest with Wisner-Pilger.
The top two seeds in the tournament, Clarkson-Leigh and Oakland-Craig, lost on Thursday, paving the way for the third-seeded Jaguars and fourth-seeded Cadets to clash in the finals.
“This conference is very competitive from top to bottom,” Janke said. “You have to be ready to play every night in this league.”
West Point-Beemer led in the first set 11-7 before Howells-Dodge went on a 7-0 run to go up 14-11.
“We really heated up in that stretch,” Janke said. “Then we kept pushing and finished.”
A couple of ace serves by Riley Pokorny, a block by Grace Baumert and Janessa Schmidt and a pair of slams from Brooklyn Macholan fueled the run and forced Shepard to call a timeout.
One last winner by Macholan after the timeout ended the run, but after West Point-Beemer scored to make it 14-12, the Jaguars scored the next three points to take control of the set.
Schmidt finished the set with a kill through a Cadet block attempt.
Howells-Dodge grabbed an early lead in the second sprint to 25, but the Cadets wouldn't go away.
West Point-Beemer got to within 15-13 after a kill by Rachel Groth off of the Jaguar block, but an 8-2 run gave Howells-Dodge the cushion to take the set by the 25-19 final.
Things went from bad to worse in the final set and the Jaguars claimed the title.
“We’ll forget about this and get back to work next week,” Shepard said. “We’ve faced adversity before.”
“I really like how we are coming together,” Janke said. “We are having fun and feel fortunate every time we get to go out and play as a team”
HOWELLS-DODGE (21-3): Ellie Baumert 1a, 3k, 3b, 35s, 2d; Riley Pokorny 3a, 5k, 4d; Jada Bazata 1a, 7d; Grace Baumert 24k, 1b, 8d; Carly Bayer 3k, 2b; Janessa Schmidt 3k, 3b; Brooklyn Macholan 5k, 1b; Lexie Brester 5d; Cassie Pieper 5d.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (19-8): Reece Snodgrass 1a, 1k, 17s, 6d; Brooklyn Weddle 10d; Emily Toelle 2k, 2s, 6d; Jadyn Meiergard 1a, 8k, 6d; Lauryn Hagedorn 1d; Katie Rainforth 1s, 10d; Rachel Groth 9k, 2s, 3d; Meg Anderson 2k, 4d.