Jaguars stymie Jays in D1 quarterfinal

LINCOLN — The Howells-Dodge Jaguars stymied the usually potent Walthill Blujays en route to a 68-49 win in the Class C1 quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast.
Following a second quarter in which the Blujays made five 3-pointers, the Jaguars opened up a big lead in the third, starting on a 6-0 run that put them up 43-31. It was a continuation of what Howells-Dodge had been looking to establish early on; using its size to finish layups underneath and prevent Walthill from getting second-chance points.
However, Walthill soon reestablished that its offense, which averages a class-best 72 points per game, is no joke, and the team made it a nine-point game with 3:25 left. On the Blujays’ next possession, Kaden Sheridan missed a 3-pointer, forcing them to extend the game by fouling. From there, Walthill just couldn’t find the kind of momentum to get back into the game.
It was just the fourth game all season that the orange and blue were held under 60 points. The Blujays have lost all four of those contests.
The slugfest was very much what Jaguars coach Kevin Janata had hoped for. Knowing that Walthill had the potential to score big, Howells-Dodge focused on not giving anything up in transition and avoiding costly turnovers, which was often made difficult by the orange and blue’s press defense.
“We really emphasized that all week that this team is really good with their hands,” Janata said. “They get out in transition, and I think we shut that down.”
Blake Sindelar has been the biggest source of offense for the Jags, and he led the team with 30 points that afternoon. However, it was the playmaking ability of R.J. Bayer that kept them a few steps ahead of their counterparts. His presence in the post, which Howells-Dodge runs much of its offense through, was a big X-factor throughout the contest.
Bayer and many of his teammates were freshmen when the Jaguars last made the state tournament, where they lost in the first round. Two years later, being able to get over the hump is something he cherishes.
“For my family, my community, my whole team,” Bayer said. “It’s just so overwhelming. It’s great.”
For Walthill coach John Parker, the game was the conclusion of a long journey, one where his players put in the work to achieve a goal set at the beginning of the year of making it to the state tournament.
“We’re not the ones out there playing,” Parker said. “All we can do as coaches is just try to guide them and get them to play the way that we want to play. With these boys, they did it.”
The Walthill Blujays end their season as champions of the D1-4 district. As a result, they made their 12th state tournament appearance and their first since 2016, when they finished as the state runners-up.
Howells-Dodge will now face Burwell on Thursday, March 11, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the semifinals.
Class D1 boys quarterfinal
Walthill 14 17 8 10 — 49
Howells-Dodge 15 22 16 15 — 68
WALTHILL (19-5): Kaden Sheridan 7 6-10 24; Jalen Merrick 1 0-0 2; Tyrese Lovejoy 4 1-2 12; Zander Lovejoy 5 1-2 11. Totals 17 8-14 49
HOWELLS-DODGE (19-8): Lance Brester 2 1-2 5; Jacob Tomcak 1 3-6 5; R.J. Bayer 9 5-5 23; Blake Sindelar 12 6-8 30; Aandy Dominguez, 2 1-1 5. Totals 26 16-22 68