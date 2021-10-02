HOWELLS — Class D No. 1 Howells-Dodge took advantage of a trio of turnovers by No. 3 Stanton and never looked back in its 44-8 win on Friday night.
Down 6-0, the Mustangs had second and 12 at their own 25-yard line. Quarterback Parker Krusemark dropped back and looked to his right for Becker Pohlman on a screen, but Gavin Nelson cut in front of him, intercepting the pass and taking it back for a touchdown.
The play was one of three total touchdowns for the senior quarterback, who as quarterback also had season-highs on offense with seven carries for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“We put in a few more plays to try and take advantage of him and he did a great job for us,” coach Mike Speirs said. “I thought all of our kids really stepped up in the first half. It was really nice to see.”
After Stanton went three and out on its next drive, Howells-Dodge returned the ensuing punt to their 17. One play later, Nelson called his own number for a touchdown run.
Down three possessions, Stanton tried to stop the bleeding with the ball on their 15 and just over ten minutes left in the first half. However, Krusemark was sacked, then threw an interception to Blake Sindelar, who returned it to the Stanton 11. After an offsides on the Mustangs, Levi Belina found the end zone.
The first play of Stanton’s next drive ended in a fumble by Krusemark which was recovered by the Jags. Two plays later, Belina found the endzone once again.
The Mustangs had the ball two more times before halftime, but both ended in four and outs that stalled inside the Howells-Dodge red zone.
After halftime, Stanton manufactured an 11 minute, 39 second drive capped off by a six-yard scramble by Krusemark to get the Mustangs on the board. Nelson answered in the fourth quarter with a touchdown on a quarterback-sneak from a yard out.
Belina led the Jags with 15 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns. His team sees it as pivotal that they’re able to get their halfback sweep going so that they can help set the tone. The Super Six running back feels his team did that on Friday.
“Our linemen were getting to the blocks we needed to and staying on them so I had enough room to get through,” Belina said.
It was a tough way to lose their first game of the season. However coach David Stoddard is eager to improve and knows that there’s time to get things in order.
“We know we have a lot of season left,” he said. “We’re going to regroup, learn from this and start getting better every practice.”
Howells-Dodge will host Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Oct. 8 in its final home game of the season. Stanton returns home to face Madison.
Scoring
Stanton 0 0 8 0 — 8
Howells-Dodge 14 22 0 8 — 44
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Levi Belina 8 run (PAT failed) 9:09.
H-D: Gavin Nelson 25 interception return (Belina run) 1:06.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Nelson 17 run (Belina run) 11:31.
H-D: Belina 6 run (PAT failed) 10:30.
H-D: Belina 7 run (Nelson run) 9:42.
THIRD QUARTER
STA: Parker Krusemark 6 run (Becker Pohlman run) 2:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Nelson 1 run (Blake Sindelar pass from Nelson) 9:17.