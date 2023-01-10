On a night in which neither team could muster a double-digit lead, an 18-4 scoring run that included 10-straight points proved to be the difference.
It may have become much-needed momentum for the season, too.
Howells-Dodge rallied from a five-point deficit to take the lead on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter, and the Jaguars led the rest of the way for a 47-38 victory over Lutheran High Northeast played at the Clayton & Vivian Andrews Activity Center.
The win stopped a three-game losing skid and put the Jaguars above .500 for the season with a 7-6 record. Howells-Dodge had dropped four of its last five games, but those four losses had come to teams with a combined record of 39-7.
"Give Lutheran High credit. They made a couple of nice runs in the third quarter, but we answered them," Howells-Dodge coach Scott Polacek said. "Maybe we got hot and made a couple of nice offensive plays."
Lutheran High held a five-point lead late in the first half, and led by six just more than 2-1/2 minutes into the second half, but both leads slipped away.
Mia Wiederin, who had a team-high 15 points for Lutheran High, put the hosts ahead with timely 3-pointers multiple times Tuesday night. At the moment, none appeared to be bigger than her long ball to make it 30-25 with 2:15 left in the third quarter after Howells-Dodge had scored off back-to-back turnovers in a span of 19 seconds.
"I think our effort on defense was outstanding. I think we can build off of that," Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. "Every game that we've played good in, our defense is where we're playing good at.
"And then we got a lot of easy baskets on transition. Our transition offense really looked good tonight. We had a lot of open shots. We weren't making everything, but we had open shots."
The Jaguars followed by working its offense into the paint, in particular to 5-foot-10 freshman post Kenadie Throener, who capitalized on a third-chance offensive possession basket.
Sophomore Jade Bayer followed with a 3 to tie it in the final minute, and then Blair Fiala made the play that swung the momentum for good.
The senior guard, who finished with a team-best 15 points, grabbed a steal as time was running out, drove down the court, and then pulled up and dropped in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 33-30 Howells-Dodge lead, a lead that the Jaguars would never give up in the final eight minutes.
Fiala started the fourth quarter with a layup to cap the 10-0 run, and her transition layup off a steal maintained a five-point lead. The Jaguars kept working the paint after that, scoring on three-straight possessions — two Jordyn Ratzlaff baskets around one by Bayer — for a 43-34 lead with 3 minutes left. From there, the teams combined for one field goal the rest of the game.
"I thought our defense in particular did a very good job except for about a 3-minute period where they went on that run, and that's what really hurts," coach Wiederin said. "We have a hard time coming back when we get down that much."
After the teams went scoreless for more than three minutes, Wiederin hit a 3 off a Josie Spence assist for a 19-14 lead with 1:35 left in the second quarter.
"Coach Wiederin's always got a good game plan," Polacek said. "His daughter (Mia) is obviously a fantastic player, and a couple of others stepped up shooting from the outside."
Fiala answered moments later with a 3-pointer of her own. Ratzlaff followed with a jumper in the lane with 33.6 seconds left to tie it, but missed a chance for a conventional 3-point play to leave it tied going into halftime.
"We could not hit the broad side of a barn in the first half. ... We just couldn't muster anything offensively, but we hit enough free throws to keep it alive," Polacek said. "For me, being tied at 19 at halftime, that was a miracle."
Lutheran High has now dropped six of its last seven since a 2-2 start. It travels to Battle Creek on Thursday.
H-D 10 9 14 14 — 47
LHNE 13 6 11 8 — 38
HOWELLS-DODGE (7-6): Natalie Pieper 0 0-0 0, Jade Bayer 2 3-5 8, Bailey Paus 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Ratzlaff 3 6-11 12, Blair Fiala 5 3-5 15, Ava Noyd 0 0-1 0, Kenadie Throener 6 0-0 12. Totals: 16 12-22 47.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-9): Kealy Ranslem 2 0-0 5, Avery Koeppe 2 0-0 4, Faith Baumgartel 0 0-0 0, Josie Spence 1 0-0 3, McKenna Wasson 0 0-0 0, Delaney Rose-Hancock 2 3-4 7, Sophia Wolff 2 0-0 4, Mia Wiederin 5 2-2 15. Totals: 14 5-6 38.