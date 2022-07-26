PIERCE – Jacob Sjuts packed playing in his final competitive basketball game and throwing a no-hitter into one hectic 24-hour span.
The Humphrey High graduate played in Monday’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball game at Lincoln North Star. On Tuesday, he turned around and pitched Columbus Lakeview back into the Class B American Legion state tournament.
Sjuts needed just 57 pitches to blank Pierce 11-0 in five innings in the Area 5 tournament championship game.
“It’s kind of a crazy experience,” Sjuts said. “I felt bad because I had to pick and choose which one I wanted to go to. Both were pretty great experiences. I’m just glad to be back on the mound.”
The Wayne State baseball recruit didn’t just mean a return from basketball, either.
Prior to pitching three innings in Saturday’s 13-2 win over Pierce – which was a combined no-hitter by Lakeview – he hadn’t stepped on the mound since June 5 due to a fractured knee.
“That’s kind of put me out for most of the season,” said Sjuts, who made his fifth start. “It’s good to be back and heading to state.
“I haven’t been able to pitch much, which is disappointing. It definitely wasn’t fun. It hurt because I wanted to be out here with my teammates. But I just had to come back and do my job. Luckily I came through today.”
Columbus Lakeview kept the pressure off Sjuts. By the time he stepped out on the mound for his seven-pitch first inning, his team held a 6-0 lead.
Pierce starting pitcher Michael Kruntorad struggled, walking the first three batters in the top of the first. With one out, he hit a pair of batters on consecutive pitches before a pitching change was made.
Lakeview used its speed, stealing five bases in the inning and having a rare two-RBI groundout.
Sjuts tries to not let having that type of early lead affect him.
“It’s nice to have a little cushion, but it puts a little more pressure on me to not mess it up,” he said. “We’ve done a nice job of getting ahead early, maintaining that lead and finishing games.”
Sjuts finished with seven strikeouts, including the final three batters of the game looking.
Pierce (11-12) didn’t get a baserunner until Kruntorad reached on an error to lead off the fourth.
“The last two days I haven’t really had any rest, but it helped to give my arm a little break because I think I pitched around 60 on Saturday,” Sjuts said. “My slider was working really well. My fastball I’m still trying to get back to that (velocity) I was at during the beginning of the year. I’m starting to work that up a little bit.”
Sjuts credited his defense for the no-hitter, particularly second baseman Jordan Kracl. He made a sliding grab of a grounder up the middle and was able to flip the ball to shortstop Kolby Basler at the bag just in time to get a forceoutin the fourth.
Columbus Lakeview rolled to the area tournament title and enters Saturday’s Class B state tournament in Broken Bow with a 21-1 record.
“We took a loss earlier in the year to Battle Creek in our conference tournament, and that one stung a little bit,” Sjuts said. “We don’t like losing. But this momentum is going to be huge going into state.
“We really played well here. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into state.”
But before he turned his attention to solely to baseball, Sjuts was happy to play one final contest in basketball, the sport in which he helped Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family claim a Class C2 title in March.
“It was fun and there were a lot of great players,” he said of the all-star game. “It was nice to play one last time. It had been a while since I had last touched a basketball, but it was a really good time with a lot of great guys.
“I’m glad I got to do that but sad that I missed this (area tournament). I was glad that I got to come back today.”
Pierce 000 00 – 0 0 3
Columbus LV 605 00 – 11 10 1
WP: Jacob Sjuts. LP: Michael Kruntorad. 2B: (CLV) Cooper Tessendorf, Sam Kwapioski. 3B: (CLV) Jordan Kracl.