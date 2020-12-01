One of the forgotten victims of the COVID-19 pandemic is a place people usually go to escape the real world, even if for an hour or two.
Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but some — like the Norfolk 7 Theatre — are allowed only 25% capacity in auditoriums, which has been affecting revenue for months.
The Norfolk 7 Theatre opened in the beginning of August after a change of directed health measures. But that doesn't mean business is back to normal.
Blockbuster movies that were scheduled to open in the spring or summer have been delayed until the holiday season or the spring of 2021, said Tony Tillemans, vice president of CEC Theatres, the cinema chain that owns Norfolk 7.
"I feel like we could have opened in the later part of May, but we are reliant on Hollywood to provide us with movies," he said. "It's not like running a restaurant, you can just order from this vendor or that vendor, because movies are controlled by the studios, like Disney and Warner Brothers."
Film productions also skidded to a halt when the pandemic hit, with many still paused because of social distancing guidelines. These obstacles have caused Norfolk 7 to turn to independent, less popular or older films since reopening.
Norfolk 7 and other CEC Theatres have been receiving about 20% of the revenue they normally do.
Tillemans estimated about 20% of businesses have flourished during the pandemic, 60% have been doing OK and 20% of businesses have been a total disaster — which includes movie theaters.
"It's been a tough go," Tillemans said. "There's a government program coming through in Nebraska that will be helpful; it will provide some funding for theaters. We could use another stimulus package."
The next several weeks will still be uncertain, but Tillemans said he hopes business will start to pick up after Christmas.
For now, Norfolk 7 has reduced its hours and is open only Tuesday and Friday through Sunday, and a mix of new and older movies are available. There are still a few upcoming films scheduled to be released soon, but most major pictures keep being delayed.
Along with operating at 25% capacity in auditoriums, customers are socially distanced with their groups. Norfolk 7's luxury seating already spaces rows 7 feet apart, but there also has to be at least two seats between groups of people, said Darrin Paul, theater manager.
Seating and auditoriums are sanitized between shows and masks are required until customers are seated. Concessions are still available.
Paul said besides the reduced capacity guideline, customer numbers are also low.
"Basically on the weekends, we are lucky to see more than 100 people on each day," Paul said. "Tuesdays used to be our most popular day because of the $5 Tuesdays, but now it's basically like a slow Monday or Wednesday night. It's affected the number of staff I have on hand."
Going to a movie theater is considered a high-risk activity for some organizations like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But customers can rent an auditorium for a private party showing.
"People can just call and set it up," Paul said. "We are doing everything we can to keep the place sanitized, and we are doing our best to keep the place clean."