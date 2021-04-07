Lutheran High Northeast golf team

Members of the 2021 Lutheran High Northeast golf team include Judah Deichmann (from left), Savion Ralph, Ethan Christian, Quinn Pape, Mason Petersen, Adam Echtenkamp, Brayden Thoms, Jazper Ames, Andrew Glaser, Tucker Kirby and Coach Nate Benter.

 Courtesy photo

First-year Lutheran High Northeast boys golf coach Nate Benter is planning on using his players’ scores as the team’s primary evaluation tool.

Benter, who is originally from Indiana, played competitive golf at Trinity Lutheran High School in Seymore, Indiana, then graduated from Purdue University and is currently in a master’s degree program at the University of Colorado.

“I came from a pretty big basketball family, but I decided in high school that I wanted to do something different, so I took up golf,” Benter said. “I had a really great experience and a really good high school coach; I still use him as a resource to this day. A lot of the things that I do (as a coach) are based off things he did.”

“I didn’t play golf in college but actually went back after college and helped him out as an assistant for a couple years, and I ended up coaching the girls golf team for two years,” he said. “He talked to me about taking over the boys team for him, but then I ended up moving out here. My wife is a Lutheran school teacher at St. John in Battle Creek, and I work in finance here in Norfolk.”

Benter said that, coincidentally, Dan Sievert — the current principal at Lutheran High Northeast — was the principal at Trinity when Benter was a student and recommended him to fill the golf coaching position this year for the Eagles.

“They contacted me to see if I was interested, and I love teaching the game,” Benter said. “So I was interested and accepted the job.”

And now, after approximately three weeks of working with his 10 candidates, Benter said he is impressed with the ability that he sees.

“We’ve practiced for a couple weeks now, just hitting the ball and seeing how everything looks,” Benter said. “I think the team’s going to be pretty good this year. That’s based off of initial impressions; overall, I’m pleased with the progress I’ve seen in the first couple weeks.”

The team, Benter said, has “a wide range of kids — five seniors, three freshmen and a couple in between.”

Benter said a couple of the seniors have joined the team for the first time, but those players and the younger less-experienced ones are “picking it up pretty quick.”

“I’ve got a couple kids that I think will be pretty good players, but I’ve got them working on some stuff with their swings right now,” Benter said. “Our big focus is just getting out and playing — seeing the different shots that the golf course offers, and working on consistent swing mechanics to get to the green.”

“I’ve seen every kid working to get better and have noticed places to improve, for sure,” he said. “But I’ve seen a lot of good shots. I have been very impressed with their short games; I’ve said multiple times that when I was in high school, if I had the short game of some of these guys, I probably would have played college golf.”

Lutheran High Northeast boys golf roster

Seniors: Quinn Pape, Ethan Christian, Andrew Glaser, Adam Echtenkamp and Jazper Ames.

Junior: Mason Petersen.

Sophomore: Judah Deichmann.

Freshmen: Savion Ralph, Braden Thoms and Tucker Kirby.

Tags

In other news

+16
Pierce boys, Boone Central girls win Wayne invite

Pierce boys, Boone Central girls win Wayne invite

WAYNE — The Pierce boys came out on top with 134 points, and the girls from Boone Central won the afternoon with 135 points as the Wayne Blue Devil 2021 Track and Field Invitational took place on Tuesday afternoon in Wayne after a yearlong hiatus for the sport.

Court list for April 7, 2021

Court list for April 7, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

New in Town: Midtown Health Center

New in Town: Midtown Health Center

Midtown Health Center, located at 303 Plaza Drive, West Point, is an extension of the Midtown Health Center on Phillip Avenue in Norfolk and in Madison. Kathy Nordby is the chief executive officer, and Terry Wolfgram serves as its chief operations officer. Its mission is to provide high-qual…

Bankruptcies for April 7, 2021

Bankruptcies for April 7, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Mourning two authors

Mourning two authors

March 25 dealt the literary world a mighty blow. On that day, both Larry McMurtry and Beverly Cleary passed away. He wrote for adults, and she wrote for children.

+7
Battle Creek teams sweep own invitational

Battle Creek teams sweep own invitational

BATTLE CREEK — Host Battle Creek used some record-breaking and near-record-breaking performances, and its superior depth, to win both the girls and boys divisions of its own invitational on Tuesday at Bob Schnitzler Field.