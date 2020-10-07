It's a blessing to have something to focus on

Christina Miller

Editor's Note

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 5, 2020, 4-H special edition.

I am 18 years old. I am the sixth of nine kids. I have been homeschooled my whole life and I graduated from high school this past spring. I have been involved in Madison County 4-H since first grade. I loved being involved with 4-H because it encouraged me to think outside the box when working on or creating new projects.

One of the projects I did this year was a phone charging bag. I found the idea on Pinterest and absolutely loved it. I hate leaving my phone just lying on the counter where it can easily get knocked off or something spilled on it etc.

I loved the idea of this project because it is something that I will use and it will not just lie around collecting dust. I love learning new tips and tricks, and in this project I learned how to sew pleats and how to put on a grommet. I now have plenty of grommets to figure out how to use in new ways.

When I look back to what I envisioned 2020 to be, it is definitely nothing close to what I envisioned. The uncertainty of the world is what hit me the most. When everything started getting canceled, I assumed 4-H would as well.

When they announced they would still be going forward as planned, it was a blessing to have something normal to focus on. Even though 2020 isn’t what I envisioned, I am looking forward to a better half of the year.

