Italian brings spark to Norfolk Catholic volleyball team

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is coming off of a state championship appearance in 2020. Early in the season, the young Knights squad has seen contributions come from new faces from everywhere on the floor, including from a foreign exchange student.
Letizia Fumagalli, who came to Norfolk from Bellagio, Italy, at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, joined the Knights after having played volleyball for 11 years back in Europe.
Fumagalli, who has played club volleyball in the past, has not only had to adjust to high school volleyball, but she has had adapt to everything that goes around the sport in the United States.
“It was quite hard at the beginning since practices are way more intense here. I used to have practice twice a week, while here we practice every day after school. It took me a couple of weeks to adjust and now I'm used to it,” Fumagalli said. “Apart from this, it is basically the same as what I was used to in Italy. There are just a couple of formal rules that are a little different during the games but nothing very relevant.”
Despite coming into a new country and a completely new environment, Fumagalli said she has felt right at home thanks to her teammates.
“They are all very kind and supportive, and I am very glad to have the chance to play with them; they are very good,” Fumagalli said.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said she didn't know much about Fumagalli before the school year and what she could bring to the table, but it turns out she is filling in right where the Knights need her to be.
“I did not know much of anything about her volleyball skills before our first practice. All I knew is she had played volleyball in Italy before coming to the U.S. But I remember watching her in practice that first week and thinking this girl can play,” Bellar said. “She has been a great fit for our team. The girls love her. The neat thing about Leti is she doesn't get too high or too low. She is very calm, cool and collected. She's made some big plays for us, and it's fun to watch our girls get so excited for her.”
Fumagalli has played a vital role so far in the back for the Knights both on defense and at the service line.
Through 18 matches, Fumagalli has served 12 aces and has had 119 digs.
“Leti has made some unbelievable plays this season for us on defense,” Bellar said. “She has a knack for the ball and sometimes makes passing look effortless. She does a really good job of reading the ball on defense, too.”
Fumagalli and the Knights enter the last week of the season with a 17-10 record and have won four out of their last six matches.
Norfolk Catholic still has time to get on the same page, but if the Knights can be consistent, they are hoping to have a successful end to the season.
“One area we are working on improving is limiting our errors and being the aggressors in games. But the main area we have talked about a lot lately is consistency,” Bellar said. “In order for us to have a successful postseason, I think that will be key that we continue to strive to be consistent in our practices and games.”