It was an unforgettable weekend

We just had a weekend for the books as our daughter was on the team that won the Class C2 volleyball championship. She’s our sixth and youngest child who is in her last year in high school so we savored every minute of the whole experience.
The signs lining the highway south out of town wishing the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball players good luck were placed by parents wishing the best for a team that had gone 33-1 in the regular season. If a small cardboard sign could be anchored by our hopes and dreams for these girls, they wouldn’t have needed to be staked down. High winds were predicted though so we pushed the wire stakes in deep.
While the girls toiled through their volleyball practices, we parents had our own special plays like ordering blankets for the players for the bus ride to Lincoln. We purchased treats they might like to eat along the way just like we did when they were 8-year-olds playing at area tournaments. We took one afternoon painting encouraging team phrases on their car windows. Parents can’t do much but we can make a mean team meal when we need to.
When your child’s team is rated first in Class C2 in the state from the start of the season, you’re pretty safe making early reservations at a hotel in Lincoln in advance of the tournament. By the time the weekend of the tournament came around, we had 16 rooms at a downtown hotel reserved for our team families.
We ate together, played games, made posters and shared the thrills and chills of a close five set game. We also lost our voices together and, when it was over, we made a convoy of vehicles that accompanied the team into town.
One of the girls’ biggest foes this year turned out to be a pandemic. They had to wait in their cars until their temperature was taken during summer conditioning. They couldn’t use the water fountains or even sit together for months, but fortunately the health department didn’t prohibit their practices. With all spring high school sports canceled we didn’t know if we’d even have a volleyball season but we wore masks, stood apart at concession stands, and got through 33 games.
We’re so thankful that the NSAA let the state tournament go on as planned even though half of the seating was blocked off at the Pinnacle Arena to keep fans apart.
It was a weekend for the books ending with a game we shared with friends across town, girls that our girls grew up with. We even had unheard of short- sleeved weather for a November weekend. We took the signs down on Sunday, but the glow of this weekend is going to last for a long time.